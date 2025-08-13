German firm eyes ₱4.5B solar plant in South Cotabato to operate in Q2 2026

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 13 Aug) — German firm ib vogt, a leading international solar power developer, is targeting to commission its ₱4.49-billion solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant project in South Cotabato, which can produce 99 megawatts (MW) of clean energy, by the second quarter of 2026.

ib vogt APAC officials conduct a site visit on its 99-megawatt solar PV power plant project in Tantangan, South Cotabato on 7 August 2025. Photo from Tantangan Vice Mayor Cesar Dasilao Facebook post

The project, located in Tantangan town, officially broke ground last Aug. 6 and is the firm’s second solar PV power plant venture in the province.

In a statement, David Ludwig, chief executive officer of ib vogt APAC (Asia-Pacific) based in Singapore, said the Tantangan solar PV plant project will play a key role in delivering “affordable and renewable energy to [Mindanao] region and advancing the Philippines’ broader clean energy transition.”

“This project is especially meaningful to us, as it is our second power plant in Mindanao supporting the local community and the regional economy. We are very happy about our partnership with HSBC to jointly enable this project and make this contribution to the energy transition in the Philippines,” he said.

Ludwig noted that HSBC’s green loan facility provided “the critical momentum needed to bring this landmark project to life,” citing the USD80-million (₱4.49 billion) funding from the one of the largest banking and financial institutions in the globe.

Construction of the Tantangan PV plant project started in the first quarter of 2025, with the commissioning targeted in the second quarter of 2026, the company statement said

The power plant will generate at least 150 gigawatt hours of clean electricity annually, enough to power at least 82,000 households, and reduce over 66,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The Tantangan project is part of ib vogt’s growing development pipeline in the Philippines, with over 1,000 MW in active development across the country.

The Philippines is one of the company’s priority markets in Asia, and this milestone reflects ib vogt’s long-term commitment to supporting local communities, creating green jobs, and delivering bankable climate solutions, Ludwig noted.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. welcomed the new mega solar project of ib vogt in the province.

“This landmark project is a major step forward in our commitment to sustainable development and renewable energy,” he said.

Tamayo threw the provincial government’s full support to ib vogt’s solar PV plant project in Tantangan as the investment will bring positive change to the province, referring to the jobs that will be generated and the boost it will give to the local economy.

Energy Undersecretary Mylene Capongcol said the solar power plant will generate clean and indigenous power, delivering wide-ranging socio-economic benefits to Mindanao, including reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels.

She said that ib vogt’s newest venture in Tantangan town is a “step toward our national energy aspirations under the National Renewable Energy Program.”

“This project contributes meaningfully to our goal of increasing the renewable energy share in our power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040,” Capongcol said.

The project’s Phase 1, with 40 MW, was awarded under the Green Energy Auction Program 2 (GEA-2) and is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2026.

The Tantangan solar PV project is spearheaded by Apolaki Seven, Inc., a subsidiary of ib vogt.

ib vogt also constructed the 6.5-MW solar PV plant in Surallah, South Cotabato, which has been operating in the last 10 years. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)