3-year validity of business permits proposed in Davao

Photo courtesy of Davao City government

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 August) — A proposed ordinance extending to three years the validity of business permits has been filed at the city council.

But the proposal, introduced by City Councilor Ralph Abella during the council’s regular session on August 26, imposes an additional 10-percent “premium fee” to the upfront payment for businesses that will avail of the extended permit.

Abella said the annual business permit renewal process causes congestion due to thousands of applications.

He said the move will “promote a more stable, predictable, and investor-friendly environment, especially for those who have consistently complied with city and national regulations.”

According to a report by the City Information Office, there has been a consistent increase in the number of business permit applications and renewals from 2022 to 2024.

In 2022, the business bureau logged a total of 49,935 permits; 50,792 in 2023, and 52,219 in 2024.

“This congestion creates stress not only for our entrepreneurs but also for our dedicated city employees who work overtime just to accommodate the volume of work,” Abella said.

He said businesses that will avail of the three-year permit will still be required to submit annual compliance documents such as their fire inspection certificate, sanitary permit, and other applicable clearances.

Failure to comply will lead to revocation or reversion to yearly renewal, he added.

For Lea Salgado, a flower shop owner, the extended validity of the permit is a convenient measure as business owners won’t have to queue yearly to renew their permits.

“I prefer the three-year permit as it would mean less hassle for business owners,” she said in the vernacular, adding that although the 10-percent additional fee is a bit costly, she would not mind paying it.

But Kenneth Gumban, who has been doing business for 26 years, said he would rather renew his permit yearly and queue at the business bureau than pay an additional 10 percent.

He said the distance between the business bureau and city treasurer’s office will not cause him much trouble.

He said renewing business permits online will always be an option. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)