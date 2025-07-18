Therma South inks P8-M worth of community projects

MOA for disaster preparedness and education projects in Davao del Sur. (seated, L-R) AboitizPower Transition Business Group Corporate Services Head Atty. Alona Suzell Ruyeras-Borromeo, Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital Chief Dr. Jaime Razo, Inawayan Brgy. Captain Danny Baquial, and Therma South Facility Head JP Pantino show a memorandum of agreement outlining CSR projects to be conducted by Therma South in Davao del Sur.

Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) subsidiary Therma South Inc. (TSI) formalized P8 million for disaster preparedness and education programs in Davao City and Davao del Sur.

In Inawayan, Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, a portion of the amount will fund disaster risk reduction management tools and equipment, as well as training for disaster-related rescue operations. It also covers solar electrification projects for barangay offices in Inawayan and Binugao, Davao City.

Helping healthcare, livelihood, and disaster resilience projects in Agusan del Norte. (seated, L-R) AboitizPower Transition Business Group (TBG) Corporate Services Head Atty. Alona Suzell Ruyeras-Borromeo, Agusan del Norte Governor Angel Amante, Nasipit Mayor Roscoe Democrito Plaza, AboitizPower TBG Technical Director John Dean, and TMI M2 Plant Facility Head Jerome Luchavez formalize a public-private partnership of CSR projects for Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.

Under an agreement with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), 20 high school students from Inawayan and Binugao will receive financial aid worth P7,300 each per year. Nineteen other residents will get full college scholarships, inclusive of a P25,000 allowance per semester.

“The impact of this project will be built for years to come, not only for this year but for the next generation. We are proud that our learners from Davao del Sur are part of it,” said DepEd District Supervisor of the South of Davao del Sur, Hazel Luna.

Meanwhile, Therma Marine, Inc. (TMI) earmarked a total of P4 million to healthcare and outreach projects in its host communities in Maco, Davao de Oro and Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.

Support for Maco’s physical therapy program signed. (front, L-R) AboitizPower Transition Business Group (TBG) Technical Director for Mindanao John Dean, Corporate Services Head Atty. Alona Suzell Ruyeras-Borromeo, Maco Mayor Arthur Carlos Voltaire Rimando, Vice Mayor Alvera Veronica Rimando, DepEd Schools Division Superintendent OIC Phoebe Gay Refamonte, AboitizPower TBG Reputation & Stakeholder Manager for Mindanao Chrisyl Garcia, and TMI Facility Head Benedicto Dejan, Jr. sign a MOA for CSR projects in Maco, Davao de Oro.

In Maco, TMI Mobile 1 allocated P1.8 million to bolster the Municipal Health Office’s physical therapy program. This includes the procurement of exercise equipment, as well as advanced electronic devices like rehabilitation robot gloves, neuromuscular electrical stimulation units, and a physiotherapy therapeutic ultrasound device.

“Some of these equipment target specific aspects of physical therapy that are not usually met with the current facilities available at our regional health unit,” explained Maco Municipal Health Office OIC Liezl Andoy. “With AboitizPower’s donation, our massage therapists may be able to cater to more patients since the treatment of each may be potentially shortened.”

In Nasipit, TMI Mobile 2 allotted P2.2 million in projects for healthcare, livelihood, and disaster resilience, which includes the acquisition of a thermocoagulator for Nasipit’s Regional Health Unit. A thermocoagulator is a medical device used to treat human tissue lesions, particularly in cases of cervical cancer.



In her speech, Agusan del Norte Governor Angel Amante commended the positive presence of AboitizPower in the area, citing revitalization of interest from other businesses and industries.



TSI owns and operates the 300-megawatt circulating fluidized bed coal-fired power plant located in Davao City and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur. Meanwhile, TMI owns and operates power barges in Maco, Davao de Oro, and Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, with a total installed capacity of 200 megawatts.