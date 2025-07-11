Phividec inks pact with Del Monte Phils for pineapple and papaya production 

TAGOLOAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 11 July) — The Phividec Industrial Estate has inked an agreement with Del Monte Philippines, Inc. (DMPI) last Thursday allowing the food giant to farm 226 hectares of land for pineapple and papaya production in the 3,000-hectare industrial zone in Misamis Oriental.

Lawyer Joseph Donato Bernedo, Administrator of the Philippine Veterans Investment Development Corporation (Phividec) Industrial Authority said Del Monte Philippines paid at least P33 million to till 119 hectares for pineapple production and 107 hectares for papaya production for two planting seasons in the estate’s uncultivated lands in Tagoloan and Villanueva towns in Misamis Oriental.

Phividec Administrator Atty. Jospeh Donato Bernedo (R) and Del Monte Senior Manager Marco Parfan talk at the sidelines of the signing of agreement allowing the food company to farm pineapple and papayas within the 3,000 hectare industrial estate last Thursday, 10 July 2025. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Bernedo said the agreement stipulates that if there is an industrial firm that would want to relocate on these lands, Del Monte Philippines would immediately cease their farming activities.

“This is a great partnership to unlock the uncultivated lands of the industrial estate to productive food sources,” Bernedo said.

Reynaldo Doria, chief supply officer for Del Monte Philippines Mindanao operations, said Del Monte Philippines is owned by businessman Joselito Campos. The firm, he added, is not related to Del Monte Foods, a US subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Ltd. (DMPL), which made news after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Doria said Del Monte Philippines earned P442 billion during the fiscal year ending in April 2025, a 14 percent increase driven by strong consumer demand.

He said international sales made significant increase by 22 percent to P19.5 billion with the sales growth of fresh and packaged pineapple exports to China, South Korea and Japan.

“We have significant sales last year and that is why Del Monte Philippines is investing in new lands. Del Monte Foods is entirely different,” Doria said.

Marco Parfan, Del Monte Philippines senior manager for Mindanao legal and compliance said the pineapple and papaya production will be handled by farmer beneficiaries from Tagoloan and Villanueva towns. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)