Malaysia’s Abang J looks to penetrate Mindanao’s halal food market

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 2 July) — Malaysian food brand Abang J is looking to penetrate the Halal market in Mindanao, which is being positioned as the country’s halal gateway to the BIMP-EAGA.

Company executives pose during the launching ceremony of Malaysian food brand Abang J at the Embassy of Malaysia in Makati City on June 26, 2025. Photo courtesy of MinDA

BIMP-EAGA stands for Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines – East ASEAN Growth Area, a sub-economic grouping established in 1994 as a shared strategy to accelerate the socioeconomic development of less developed and geographically remote areas of the member-countries.

Abang J made its debut in the Philippines market during a launching ceremony held last June 26 at the Embassy of Malaysia in Makati City.

His Excellency Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to the Philippines, led the launching ceremony where Abang J Philippines signed a partnership agreement with 12 Fold Ventures Corp.

“Another significant milestone of our country’s collaboration in reaching the Halal industry in the Philippines. This highlights the commitment of the private sector in expanding Halal to more consumers,” Castelino was quoted as saying by broadsheet Daily Tribune.

Abang J is owned by Malaysian firm Jetsin Sdn Bhd. Abang is a Malaysian word which means older brother or “Kuya” in Filipino.

Abang J offers a range of Halal-certified ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, including its popular satay, which will be marketed in Mindanao, home to the country’s Muslim minority population.

Halal refers to food or non-food items that are acceptable in Islam.

In a statement, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said the entry of Abang J in the country was one of the key outcomes of the Philippine Business Mission to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah last February, co-organized by the agency and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)–Mindanao.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made Halal industry development a strategic national priority under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023–2028. The administration is pushing for inclusive and sustainable economic growth by boosting food security, generating jobs, and strengthening global competitiveness through a robust Halal ecosystem.



Under his leadership, government agencies have been mobilized to provide Halal certification assistance, develop cold-chain and logistics infrastructure, harmonize national Halal standards, and strengthen trade linkages with international markets.



MinDA, as the government’s lead agency for Mindanao development, has been at the forefront of these efforts by connecting local stakeholders with regional Halal investors and partners.

During the Kota Kinabalu mission, MinDA facilitated key engagements between Philippine delegates and Malaysian firm Jetsin Sdn Bhd, producer of Abang J products.



Abang J’s entry in the country has opened business opportunities for cities like Davao and General Santos, which are being positioned as future Halal distribution hubs due to their strategic locations and expanding consumer bases, MinDA said.



According to MinDA, the initiative directly supports the administration’s broader goal of integrating Mindanao more deeply into the BIMP-EAGA and establishing a sustainable Halal ecosystem that can attract foreign investments, support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and ensure long-term food resiliency.



Abang J’s Malaysian principals are expected to attend the 2025 Mindanao Business Conference in Tagum City in August to promote their products as well as explore trade and investment opportunities in the southern Philippines. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)