Macacua retains Bangsamoro investment chief

MindaNews / 09 July — The Bangsamoro Board of Investment’s (BBOI) bid to promote the economic potentials and attract investors to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) remains under the same leadership.

Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua (left) and BBOI chairperson Mohammad Omar Pasigan in this May 2025 photo. From the BBOI Facebook page

This as BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua did not accept the courtesy resignation of BBOI chairperson Mohamad Omar Pasigan, who pledged to strengthen the investment climate in the region in collaboration with the other government line agencies and the private sector.

“I will continue our economic jihad,” Pasigan said, apparently referring to the efforts to create more investments to create opportunities and jobs to the people.

He thanked Macacua for retaining him, as well as former Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, chairperson of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, for appointing him as BBOI chief after the region was created in 2019.

“Alhamdulillah and heartfelt congratulations to our chairperson, Mohammad Omar Pasigan, on his continued service as the chairperson of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments,” the agency said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

In a letter dated July 7, Macacua declined Pasigan’s resignation.

“In reply to your letter dated 24 June 2025 tendering your courtesy resignation from the position of Chairperson, Bangsamoro Board of Investments, please be informed that after careful review and evaluation, the same is hereby declined,” the letter furnished to MindaNews stated.

The entire BBOI family extends its deepest gratitude to Chief Minister Macacua for his continued trust and support to BBOI chair Pasigan, the agency said.

“His decision reflects a strong commitment to institutional continuity, good governance, and the greater cause of the Bangsamoro—particularly in driving sustainable investments and inclusive development that uplifts the lives of our people,” it said.

Macacua issued Memorandum Circular 0074 on June 23, addressed to “all ministers, deputy ministers and heads of offices and agencies,” to tender their courtesy resignations not later than last business hour of June 30, “in light of the serious and grave complaints” that reached his office and the need to “improve efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery in this crucial phase of the end of the transition period” in the BARMM.

As of July 5, retained were lawyer Raissa Jajurie, Minister of Social Services and Development (MSSD); Akmad Brahim, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE); lawyer Ubaida Pacasem, Minister of Finance, and Budget and Management (MFBM); Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr., Minister of Health (MOH); Muslimin Sema, Minister of Labor and Employment (MOLE); and Jehan Usop who served as Deputy Minister and Acting Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

BARMM comprises the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)