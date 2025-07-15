Imported retail giant S&R to rise in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 15 July) — The members-only S&R imported retail shopping chain is opening a branch in this city, officials said.

Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao (second left) welcomes S&R executives at the city hall on Monday (14 July 2025). Photo courtesy of GenSan City Public Information Office

Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao and executives of S&R Membership Shopping met Monday at the city hall to discuss the retail giant’s venture here, which is touted as the “Tuna Capital of the Philippines.”

In a statement, Pacquiao welcomed S&R’s investment in the locality as another boost for the city’s investment climate.

She noted the courtesy visit of S&R executives marks “a key step forward in the retail giant’s upcoming entry into the city.”

Pacquiao said that S&R’s warehouse will be constructed along the national highway in Barangay Lagao, directly across Starbucks and Gaisano Mall.

The local government unit, under the mayor’s leadership, has expressed its full support for the project, seeing it as a major boost to local economic growth.

S&R’s investment is expected to generate new jobs, attract more business opportunities, and stimulate consumer activity in the city, she said.

“This is more than just a store opening, it’s a significant investment in the city’s future. We welcome S&R as a partner in building a stronger, more vibrant General Santos,” the mayor said.

Leonard Flores, head of the City Economic Management and Cooperative Development Office, said the S&R branch here is expected to operate in less than a year.

He said that S&R’s operation will generate around 200 jobs, apart from the labor force for the construction stage.

He noted the ripple effect of S&R’s investment to the city’s economy will be ‘huge.”

“It could also serve as a magnet for other key players to join the city’s economy,” Flores told MindaNews.

Once operational, the S&R store here will be the third in Mindanao. The imported retail giant has branches in the cities of Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

S&R Membership Shopping warehouses offer a wide array of imported food, beverages, appliances, health supplements, household items, and electronics, among others. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)