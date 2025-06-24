State-of-the-art soils laboratory inaugurated in Agusan del Sur

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 24 June) — Agusan del Sur inaugurated on Tuesday a ₱550-million state-of-the-art soils laboratory to help boost agriculture in the province.

Agusan del Sur officials lead on Tuesday (24 June 2025) the unveiling of the huge marker of the soils laboratory, officially called the Provincial Research Development Innovation Office (PRDIO) Research Laboratory, situated within the provincial capitol complex. Photo courtesy of Clemente Aroy Jr. of the Provincial Public Information Office – Agusan del Sur

The facility, fully funded by the provincial government, is located beside the Provincial Agriculture Office within the provincial capitol complex.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Hae Kyung Yu, who attended the event, emphasized that the biogeochemistry research laboratory is not only aligned with national standards but also meets Australian standards, with plans for international accreditation.

In her speech during the inauguration, she highlighted the collaboration with the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), which will provide the laboratory’s scientists access to the center’s best practices and expertise.

The groundbreaking ceremony for this modern laboratory was officiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on February 16 last year.

The ACIAR has committed to support the laboratory through capacity-building initiatives and specialized training for the experts working there.

Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. expressed his pride in the realization of the project. “Our dream has finally taken shape,” he said, adding that the establishment of the soils laboratory brings research on the province’s farmlands from a distant dream to an achievable reality.

Known as the Provincial Research Development Innovation Office (PRDIO) Research Laboratory, this facility boasts advanced analytical capabilities for physical, chemical, and biological characterization of soils.

The laboratory can process between 50 and 100 samples daily, ensuring that results are available within two to three days. It is equipped to analyze soils, plants, water, fertilizer, and even gas samples. Spanning 1,687 square meters, the laboratory is designed to handle a wide range of testing and research.

This new facility is expected to significantly enhance the yield of farmers, particularly those participating in the Upland Sustainable Agroforestry Development (USAD) program, a brainchild of Rep. Adolph Edward Plaza of the province’s second district.

The laboratory’s main purpose is to provide accurate, science-backed soil information, helping farmers select suitable crops and determine the appropriate fertilizers and application rates to ensure optimal plant growth.

Plaza, who was instrumental in championing the initiative, pointed out that the soils laboratory will empower farmers with the knowledge they need to make data-driven decisions.

Plaza, who also led the First National Soil Health Summit held on June 21–22, 2023, discussed the laboratory’s contribution to comprehensive soil testing and targeted fertilization, which could increase crop yields by up to 50% and reduce fertilizer costs by 25%.

He also expressed frustration with the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) regional laboratories, which he claimed lacked the necessary equipment and still relied on outdated rapid NPK soil test kits.

“Let our soil dictate the fertilizer we apply by primarily taking into account our soil’s specific needs,” Plaza said, echoing his commitment to a national soil health strategy.

Agriculture Undersecretary Roger V. Navarro expressed optimism that the Agusan del Sur model would be replicated in other parts of the country.

He noted that the new facility would not only improve agricultural productivity but also help farmers become more resilient to climate change, ultimately fostering a data-driven, inclusive approach to farming. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)