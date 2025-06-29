Power Mac Center expands footprint in Mindanao with 2 new branches in Davao region

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 29 June) – Apple partner Power Mac Center (PMC) has recently opened two new stores in the Davao region, bringing to four its new outlets in Mindanao this year.

Joey Alvarez, PMC director for marketing and product management, said Power Mac Center is expanding its footprint in Mindanao with the opening of new branches at the Gaisano Mall (GMall) of Toril in Davao City and Gaisano Mall of Tagum City in Davao del Norte on June 25 and 26, respectively.

He said that with the opening of these stores, customers in Region 11 now have greater access to Apple’s latest products and premium accessories to support their digital lifestyle and other life pursuits.

“Opening these new stores in Davao is a step forward for us, but beyond expansion, it’s about empowering Dabawenyos with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-paced digital world. Whether they are pursuing passions for culture, tourism, or the environment, we’ll be around to offer our tech expertise to deliver an unmatched experience for the vibrant Davao community,” Alvarez said in a statement.

Apple partner Power Mac Center recently opened at Gaisano Mall Toril in Davao City. Another outlet opened at Gaisano Mall of Tagum. Photo courtesy of PMC

The Power Mac Center in GMall Toril is located on the 2nd floor, and the G Mall Tagum branch is on the 3rd floor. Both stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

These new locations are the fourth and fifth Power Mac Center branches in the Davao region, after Abreeza Mall, SM Lanang Premier, and The Loop by Power Mac Center at SM City Davao.

Last June 19, Power Mac Center debuted in Siargao with the opening of its The Loop branch at the stylish Akaw Lifestyle Complex, bringing the power of technology closer to locals and tourists alike.

The Loop in Siargao carries a wide range of devices and accessories running on both Apple and Android technology to offer customers diverse options as they discover or redefine their digital lifestyle.

Power Mac Center also launched an outlet during the opening day of the newly-built KCC Mall of Cotabato in Cotabato City last April 2. The Loop and Mobile Care, located at the second floor of KCC Mall of Cotabato, are the PMC’s pioneering Apple retail and service branches in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The Loop by Power Mac Center is a retail brand launched in 2014 by the Philippines’ premier Apple premium reseller. With 40 locations nationwide, it offers a curated selection of Apple devices, premium accessories, and lifestyle tech designed to empower students, young professionals, creatives, and digital natives.

For over 30 years, Power Mac Center has been serving Filipino consumers and institutions, with a growing network of at least 150 retail stores, service centers, and training centers nationwide.

In Mindanao, aside from the five branches in the Davao region, one in Siargao, and two in Cotabato City, Power Mac Center and The Loop also operate branches at the KCC Mall de Zamboanga, SM City Mindpro, and Robinsons Pagadian In Region 9; SM Cagayan de Oro Downtown Premier, SM City Cagayan de Oro (Uptown), Robinsons Iligan, and Robinsons Valencia in Region 10; SM City General Santos in Region 12; and Robinsons Butuan and SM City Butuan in Region 13 or Caraga region. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)