Modern fish laboratory to rise in GenSan, seen to boost tuna industry

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 20 June) – A modern P115-million laboratory facility being constructed at the fish port complex here is expected to boost the local fisheries sector, which is bannered by the tuna industry, officials said.

Officials break ground for the construction of the fish health and quality control laboratory at the fish port complex in General Santos City on 17 June 2025. BFAR-12 photo

Elizer Salilig, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) national director, said the construction of the fish health and quality control laboratory is part of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Cold Examination Facility for Agriculture (CEFA) project.

The groundbreaking was conducted last Tuesday, June 17. The facility would also serve as the satellite office of BFAR-Region 12, which is based in nearby Koronadal City, the seat of government of Region 12.

“(This) is more than a groundbreaking—it’s a commitment to a better tomorrow. We’re building not just a structure, but a foundation for a more resilient, safer, and science-driven fisheries sector,” he said.

Usop Pendaliday Jr., BFAR-12 regional director, said the P114.9-million facility would rise in a 1,470-square meter lot with a floor area of 648 sqm.

Construction is expected to be completed in a year, he said

Pendaliday noted the construction of the fish health and quality control laboratory was discussed during the 24th Tuna Congress last year.

The Regional Development Council-12 supported the initiative as well as the tuna industry, represented by the Socsksargen Federation of Fishing and Allied Industries Inc. and the city government of General Santos, he said.

Tuna magnate Marfenio Y. Tan said the facility’s groundbreaking was the realization of a long-standing dream for the local fishing industry.

“We’ve waited for this for so long. As the ‘Tuna Capital of the Philippines,’ we need this lab. Now, we finally have it,” he said.

Agriculture Undersecretary Carlos Carag, chair of the CEFA Steering Committee, laid out the broader impact of the project.

“This isn’t just about building walls—it’s about upholding food safety, preventing diseases, and protecting our nation from illegal trade. It’s a powerful message that we are serious about safeguarding our food and our people,” he said.

He added that the facility will function as a one-stop center for testing and inspections, covering product quality to international trade requirements.

Last year, the country’s tuna production reached 201,034 metric tons, DA data showed.

Aside from fresh tuna exports to different parts of the globe from here, this city also ships out canned tuna products manufactured by six tuna canneries that employ thousands of workers. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)