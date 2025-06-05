Laguindingan Airport handles 337 flights a week

MindaNews / 5 June — The Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental is handling 337 flights a week while modernization works are in progress, operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC) said.

The Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Touted as the “Golden Gateway to Mindanao,” LIA, the island’s second busiest airport after Davao City’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport, is serving some of the most attractive destinations such as Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao.

Last month, AIC started coordinating the phased handover of facilities, buildings, and land at LIA from the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Rafael M. Aboitiz, AIC vice president for airports business, said they envision LIA, which serves passengers from the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan and neighboring areas, to become a world-class gateway that will drive economic progress and connectivity for Mindanao.

“This project is a key milestone in our goal of elevating Philippine aviation standards and delivering an exceptional Filipino brand of hospitality and service,” he said in a statement.

LIA is the first successful airport public-private partnership project awarded via unsolicited bid under the Marcos administration.

In October 2024, a P12.75-billion concession agreement was signed by AIC, DoTr and CAAP for the Aboitiz company to undertake the development and modernization of LIA over a 30-year period after the official turnover on or before April 30, 2025.

From LIA, Cebu is highly accessible via the award-winning Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA, operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation), where travelers can easily fly to 29 local and 13 international destinations.

Access to and from MCIA has vastly improved recently, thanks to landmark initiatives such as Cebu Connect and CEB+.

Cebu Connect is MCIA’s premier transfer service system, designed to facilitate efficient and seamless airport transfers within MCIA, thereby reducing layover time and maximizing comfort and convenience for travelers.

With Cebu Connect, passengers from LIA can now enjoy seamless connections to international destinations via MCIA, bypassing the need to transit through Manila. Reduced connection times make transfers faster and more convenient, positioning MCIA as a strategic hub for both domestic and international travel.

CEB+ supports MCIA’s vision as the country’s “Main Tourism Transfer Gateway” by streamlining airport-to-seaport connectivity. For passengers arriving from LIA, CEB+ offers a seamless transfer experience with a quick 5-minute shuttle from MCIA to Mactan Wharf—enabling immediate boarding to key island destinations across Central Visayas.

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) is currently undertaking the development and modernization of LIA over the short- to medium-term beginning April 2025.

This includes plans to incorporate necessary infrastructure to cater to additional international connections.

A revamped and more accessible Flight Information Display System (FIDS)—featuring improved visibility, better accuracy, and intuitive displays—is also in place. With the new FIDS, tracking flight status, gate assignments, and boarding times is now easier and ensures a seamless airport experience for passengers. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)