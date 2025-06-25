I.T. Park taking shape in South Cotabato

TUPI, South Cotabato (MindaNews / 25 June) — A 10-story building with state-of-the-art facilities is rising in an information technology (IT) park here, which is being promoted as a competitive hub not just in South Cotabato but in the entire Mindanao for tech companies, business process outsourcing (BPOs) and startups.

The architectural design of the Tupi IT Park. Image from Gov. Tamayos Facebook page

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. unveiled the Tupi IT Park last week, describing it before information and communications technology (ICT) industry players as “the gateway to inclusive growth and innovation in South Cotabato and the rest of Mindanao.”

He urged ICT players to locate at the Tupi IT Park, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated as a special economic zone for information technology through Proclamation 530 issued in May last year.

The creation of the Tupi IT Park, located in a five-hectare property along the national highway in Poblacion, Tupi, was recommended by the board of directors of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

“To our partners in the private sector and potential investors, now is the time to invest in South Cotabato. We welcome you to be part of the Tupi IT Park and the next wave of growth in the province. South Cotabato is ready—ready for business, ready for innovation, ready for the future,” Tamayo said.

“Hindi lamang ito laban ng South Cotabato. Laban ito ng Mindanao. (This is not just for South Cotabato. This is for Mindanao) We are encouraging investors to invest in Mindanao, invest in rural areas, invest in [the] provinces,” he added.

According to its architectural design, the Tupi IT Park will span a total floor area of 50,420 square meters, with 37,800 sq.m. of flexible office space from the 2nd to the 10th floor.

Each level will offer 4,200 sq.m. designed for adaptability and operational efficiency ideally constructed for BPOs, tech companies, and startups.

The building will be constructed using pre-fabricated steel and autoclaved aerated concrete for improved strength, insulation, and reduced environmental impact.

Designed with a green architecture, the facility features heat-resistant glass, solar panels, and a rainwater harvesting system.

With high consideration for convenience and productivity, the Tupi IT Park will offer ample parking, access to public transport, high-speed internet, and modern workspaces that foster collaboration and innovation.

Tamayo said that with all these foundations in place, South Cotabato “is more than ready to become a key ICT hub in Mindanao.”

He noted that the groundwork for the Tupi IT Park is steadily moving forward.

According to PEZA, the land development phase of the Tupi IT Park costs ₱80.5 million and that the IT Park is expected to start commercial operations next year.

“This landmark project will open doors to more jobs, investments, and opportunities—not only for the people of Tupi, but for all South Cotabateños,” the governor said. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)