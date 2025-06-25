25th National Tuna Congress to tackle sustainability, collaboration

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 22 June) – The National Tuna Congress (NTC) is staging its silver edition on September 2 to 4 here, with stakeholders looking to discuss ways to further strengthen the country’s tuna industry amid global sustainability challenges.

Kenrick Teng, 25th NTC chair, said they expect 1,200 participants from tuna value chain industry leaders, policymakers, fishers, processors, scientists, development partners, and youth stakeholders to attend the congress.

In a statement, Teng said the 25th congress is “not only a celebration of how far we’ve come but also a call to action.”

A laborer carries a yellow fin tuna inside the fishport in General Santos City. MindaNews file photo

“In an era of global sustainability commitments and increasing market standards, we must renew our collective resolve and strengthen partnerships that drive innovation, improve compliance, and uplift the lives of fishing communities,” he added.

The event’s theme is “National Tuna Congress @ 25: Renewing Commitments and Intensifying Strategic Partnerships” and will be held at SM City General Santos.

The country’s tuna industry is centered in this city, the undisputed “Tuna Capital of the Philippines.” The city hosts six of the country’s seven tuna canneries and other related ventures.

In 2024, the country produced an estimated 201,034 metric tons (MT) of tuna, data from the DA-National Fisheries Research and Development Institute showed. The volume was 25 percent higher than the 159,555 MT produced in 2023.

Teng said this milestone congress “reflects both a celebration of shared gains over the past two and a half decades and a forward-looking commitment to adapt to global sustainability, trade, and labor standards.”

“The next 25 years must be defined by resilience, responsibility, and results,” Teng noted. “This congress is our platform to shape that future together.”

Rosanna Bernadette Contreras, executive director of the Socsksargen Federation of Fishing and Allied Industries, Inc. (SFFAII), expects the 25th NTC would foster more cooperation among tuna industry stakeholders.

“The challenges we face from IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing to market access and labor accountability require not just good policy but genuine cooperation,” she said.

According to her, this congress is about intensifying cooperation with the government, development partners, and most importantly, the communities that depend on tuna for their livelihood and identity.

The SFFAII, an umbrella organization of seven associations with at least 100 companies involved in fishing, canning, fish processing, aquaculture production and processing and other allied industries, has been organizing the annual tuna congress since it was first held 25 years ago.

The silver edition will open on September 2 with a caravan, thanksgiving mass, ceremonial opening of the trade exhibit, and the “All About Handline Summit,” which will focus on municipal tuna fishers and inclusive sustainability efforts.

On September 3, the congress plenary will feature high-level addresses from Agriculture Secretary Francisco T. Laurel, Jr.; Rhea Moss-Christian, executive director of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission; and Elizer S. Salilig, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources chief. It will be followed by expert-led discussions on tuna stock health, capture and canning industry sustainability, IUU fishing enforcement, and traceability.

Annie Cabreros, chair of the 25th NTC Program Committee, said they designed the program “to be strategic, inclusive, and solution-oriented.”

“We carefully curated sessions that not only examine the science and economics behind tuna, but also amplify voices from the ground—including handline fishers and MSMEs (micro, medium and small enterprises). We want every participant to walk away with insights, partnerships, and renewed commitment,” she said.

On September 4, the program includes technological tools for maritime domain awareness, international market updates and trade deals, preliminary findings on FAD (fish aggregating devices) impacts to endangered marine species, and presentation of the 2025–2030 National Tuna Management Plan, among others.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan is slated to deliver a message during the conclusion of the congress. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)