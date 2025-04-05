Power Mac Center opens branch in KCC Mall of Cotabato, first in the BARMM

(MindaNews / 05 April) – Power Mac Center (PMC), the premiere and leading Apple product reseller in the Philippines, is now present in all of the 18 regions of the country, with its latest branch operating at the newly-opened KCC shopping mall in Cotabato City.

Customers pack The Loop and Mobile Care store during the opening of KCC Mall of Cotabato on 2 April 2025. MindaNews photo courtesy of Power Mac Center

The Loop store and Mobile Care, located at the second floor of KCC Mall of Cotabato, are the PMC’s pioneering Apple retail and service branches in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Joey Alvarez, Power Mac Center director for marketing and product management, said the brand’s expansion in Cotabato City, the seat of government of the Bangsamoro region, is another milestone and part of the company’s continuing efforts to make Apple and other tech products accessible to the greater public.

“The BARMM region is a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that we hope to get to know more of at this phase of our expansion. We stay true to our commitment to our customers by making our products and expertise more accessible to Filipinos nationwide, adding value to how they advance education, operate businesses, or spend their recreational time,” he said in a statement.

The Loop KCC Mall of Cotabato carries Apple devices and accessories, and tech products running on Android technology to offer customers more options for enhancing their lifestyle.Mobile Care, meanwhile, is bringing its official expertise on diagnosis, repair, and software services to complement customers’ needs during their devices’ life cycle.

The Loop and Mobile Care store at the KCC Mall of Cotabato, which opened on 2 April 2025. MindaNews photo courtesy of Power Mac Center

The KCC Mall of Cotabato, owned by the Koronadal Commercial Corp., opened its doors to the public last May 2 with a blockbuster crowd that started queueing as early as 5 a.m. It is the fourth branch of the Mindanao-grown KCC. The other KCC malls are located in the cities of Koronadal, General Santos and Zamboanga.

Alvarez said that customers joining the opening week of PMC’s first branch in the BARMM can enjoy exclusive deals until Sunday, April 6.

The offers include discounts of up to P17,500 on select iPhone models, up to P13,000 on the MacBook Air M2, up to P2,000 on select AirPods, and up to 20% off on select premium accessories.

All purchases and fee payments made at the new The Loop and Mobile Care KCC Mall of Cotabato qualify for premier lifestyle rewards courtesy of PMC’s loyalty program, 1 Infinite.

To participate, simply download the new 1 Infinite app in the App Store <http://bit.ly/4hljdr2> or Google Play <https://bit.ly/42ovsyK> and create an account. Current 1 Infinite members may also log in using their registered email address.

Members earn and enjoy points for purchases made at Power Mac Center and The Loop stores, as well as the web store <powermaccenter.com>, and for services and training courses. Every P200 spent is equivalent to one point for basic tiers (Connected/Lunar/Stellar), while upper tiers (Astra/Cosmos) earn one point for every P100 spent.

Customers may use the app to view and redeem points for Apple devices, accessories, and select services and training courses at a conversion rate of one point = P1. On top of this, members can also enjoy as much as 50% discount on Apple Certification Courses and Apple Courses, and other exclusive perks from Basecamp—PMC’s official training arm—and Mobile Care.

The Loop and Mobile Care store hours are from Mondays to Sundays, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

