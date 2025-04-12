New P3.2-B investments in BARMM projected to create 1,200 jobs

BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua (3rd from right) witnesses the approval of new investments by the BBOI, headed by Mohamad Omar Pasigan (2nd from right). BBOI photo

(MindaNews / 12 April) – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has attracted fresh investments worth P3.2 billion, which are projected to create at least 1,200 new jobs, an official said.

Mohamad Omar Pasigan, chairperson of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI), said the newly-approved investments already exceeded the region’s annual target of P3 billion.

“This achievement highlights the growing appeal of the Bangsamoro region to investors,” he said in a statement.

The new investments are distributed across key sectors, including agriculture and agribusiness, with projects focused on bamboo plantations and abaca fiber processing, according to the BBOI.

He told MindaNews on Saturday that the bamboo venture would be located in Amai Manabilang and the abaca processing in Balabagan, both in Lanao del Sur province.

Another investment is the development of a new medical center in Cotabato City, contributing to a significant growth of the healthcare sector in the region, Pasigan added.

Pasigan said that they expect more investments in the coming months that would further bolster the region’s economic growth.

He dangled BARMM’s potentials in Islamic finance and the tourism industry, among others, to the potential investors.

The approval of the new investments, announced on April 4, was witnessed by new Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, who vowed to create an investment-friendly environment for domestic and foreign investors.

Others in attendance were Senior Minister and ex-officio BBOI Board of Governor Mohammad S. Yacob, BBOI Board of Governor Datu Habib S. Ambolodto, Environment Minister Akmad A. Brahim, and Atty. Sandy B. Sendad, representing Finance and Budget Minister and BBOI Board of Governor Atty. Ubaida S. Pacasem.

Macacua cited his predecessor, Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, chairperson of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, for working to make the region attractive to investors, by espousing the “moral governance” policy.

Pasigan said that surpassing the 2025 investment target this early was “unexpected,” especially that the May 12, 2025 midterm national and local elections are approaching.

“It indicates that we are heading in the right direction towards sustainable growth. These investments continue to build trust and confidence in the region,” he said.

The Bangsamoro region comprises the provinces Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato.

In 2024, BBOI secured investments worth P4.7 billion, exceeding the target of P2.6 billion. One of the major projects was the logistics warehouse of the newly-opened KCC Mall of Cotabato. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)