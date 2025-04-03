Cotabato City shopping mall opening seen to reduce BARMM unemployment

(MindaNews / 3 April) — The opening of the Mindanao-grown KCC shopping mall in Cotabato City will reduce the unemployment rate in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with the thousands of direct and indirect jobs the venture would generate, officials said.

Minister on Labor and Employment Muslimen Sema during the inauguration of the KCC Mall of Cotabato on Tuesday (1 April 2025). Photo from the Facebook page of the Ministry of Labor and Employment

BARMM Minister on Labor and Employment Muslimen Sema hailed the Koronadal Commercial Corp. (KCC) for finally opening its mall on April 2 in Cotabato City, the seat of government of the Bangsamoro region.

“[The] new commercial hub [has the potential] to generate thousands of jobs for local workers in Cotabato City and neighboring localities in the BARMM,” he said in a statement.

Sema attended the inauguration of KCC Mall of Cotabato last April 1 to show the Bangsamoro government’s support and commitment to improve labor conditions and expand employment opportunities in the region.

“The opening of KCC Mall of Cotabato means hundreds of new jobs in retail, food services, maintenance, and administration,” he said, apparently referring to the indirect jobs created by ancillary industries.

The KCC Mall of Cotabato announced on its Facebook page last March 29 that it still needs at least 1,000 workers for various positions in the shopping mall.

Walk-in applicants are welcome, it said.

The mall’s operation can definitely reduce unemployment rate and boost local economic stability, Sema said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the BARMM, together with Cagayan Valley, posted the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent among all regions in the country. The highest unemployment rate for the same period was recorded by Calabarzon at 5.9 percent.

The national unemployment rate in January 2024 dropped to 4.5 percent, from 4.8 percent in the same month of the previous year, the PSA said.

City Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao said that KCC mall’s presence in Cotabato City is a game changer “not only for us the crown jewel of the Bangsamoro but for the whole Bangsamoro as well.”

“You have not only come to the right place, you have made the right decision,” he said in a speech during the inauguration program. “This moment is not just about welcoming a new shopping destination, it is about embracing progress, economic growth and a spirit of partnership between the private sector and our local government,” Matabalao added.

He noted that KCC mall’s decision to invest in Cotabato City “is a strong testament” to the city’s potential as a thriving economic hub in Mindanao.

“You presence does not only offer choices for consumers but will also create thousands of jobs not only for our people but also from those in the neighboring municipalities,” Matabalao said.

The KCC Mall of Cotabato is the fourth branch of Mindanao-grown shopping mall chain KCC, which originated in Koronadal City in 1947 as a textile retail store.

KCC also operates malls in the cities of Koronadal, General Santos and Zamboanga.

On the other hand, the other major existing malls in Cotabato City are Robinson’s, Alnor, South Seas and CityMall. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)