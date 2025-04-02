BARMM bullish on region’s economic prospects with opening of KCC Mall of Cotabato

(MindaNews / 2 April) — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) appeared bullish on the investment potentials of the region with the opening of the huge Mindanao-grown KCC shopping mall in Cotabato City on Wednesday, April 2.

The KCC Mall of Cotabato. Photo from KCC’s Facebook page

BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua stressed that the operation of KCC Mall of Cotabato is a significant milestone for the economic growth and investment climate of the Bangsamoro region.

Macacua, who graced Tuesday’s inauguration program ahead of today’s grand opening of KCC Mall of Cotabato, noted that the start of the mall’s operations reflects “the trust of big investors in the region’s security and economic stability.”

He expressed confidence that more investors will consider locating in the Bangsamoro region, following the lead of KCC Mall of Cotabato.

“The opening of KCC Mall of Cotabato is not just about a new building – it is about opportunity, hope, and progress. This is a big win for the people,” Macacua said.

Cotabato City is the seat of government of the BARMM, which is composed of the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.

The BARMM was created in 2019 following the ratification of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM. The creation of an autonomous Bangsamoro region was a key component of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, which the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) signed in 2014 after 17 years of peace negotiations.

Macacua, the second BARMM interim chief minister after MILF chair Ahod Ebrahim, noted that when peace and good governance are in place, “development usually follows.”



“Investors come in when they see stability, potential, and reliable services. That’s exactly what Cotabato City offers today, and we should all be proud,” he said.



The mall’s opening is “a shared victory” for the Bangsamoro people, symbolizing growth and progress, Macacua said.

Mohamad Omar Pasigan, chairperson of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI), also hailed the operation of KCC Mall in Cotabato City.

He described KCC Mall of Cotabato’s operation as a welcome development that will help boost the local economy as well as generate a significant number of employment for the residents.

“It will have an encouraging effect to other investors,” he told MindaNews via Facebook Messenger.

Arvin Chan, KCC Mall president and chief executive officer, expressed optimism that their mall’s operation in Cotabato City would bring in more economic opportunities and progress for the region.

He said that their supermarket supports local farmers by serving as an outlet for their products.

“Our supermarket sells the cheapest, most complete and freshest products that are locally-sourced, which reinforces our support for Mindanao’s agriculture,” Chan said in mixed Cebuano and English.

The KCC Mall of Cotabato is the fourth branch of Mindanao-grown shopping mall chain KCC or Koronadal Commercial Corp., which originated in Koronadal City in 1947 as a textile retail store.



It is the biggest mall of the KCC shopping chain in Mindanao, reportedly with a floor area of 180,000 square meters.

KCC also operates malls in the cities of Koronadal, General Santos and Zamboanga.

The other major existing malls in Cotabato City are Robinson’s, Alnor, South Seas and CityMall. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)