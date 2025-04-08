Alsons Dev markets mid-cost Mahogany South residences in Davao

Alsons Dev Director Editha I. Alcantara leads the ceremonial toast celebrating the launch of Mahogany South, alongside Rose Alcantara, Alex Alcantara, Rosie Alcantara Dominguez, and Alsons Dev President and CEO Miguel A. Dominguez. Alsons Dev photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 08 April) – Mahogany South, a residential project of Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), is rising in Tugbok District, Davao City.

Miguel Rene A. Dominguez, Alsons Dev President and CEO, said the Mahogany South project forms part of the company’s mission to develop high-quality, sustainable communities in Mindanao.

Mahogany South is Alsons Dev’s first residential development in the southern part of Davao City and the third project under the Nurtura brand.

As Alsons Dev’s dedicated mid-cost housing brand, Nurtura reflects the company’s commitment to building well-built communities in thoughtfully developed environments. This 13-hectare master-planned development continues that vision, offering well-designed homes within a nature-integrated setting.

“At Alsons Dev, our goal has always been to create communities that provide homeowners with the foundation to build their future, forge lasting memories, and truly thrive. With Mahogany South, we are expanding our reach to provide quality homes in a location that offers the best of both worlds—serenity and accessibility,” Dominguez said.

Mahogany South offers standard bungalow and bungalow with loft starting at P4.3 million and P5.2 million, respectively. Both sits in a 100-square meter lot.

It was launched last March 18 at Dusit Thani hotel, an event that also paid tribute to the Alcantara Group’s 70-year legacy of leadership and excellence.

Since its founding, the Alcantara Group has played a pivotal role in the growth of Mindanao’s industries. As the property development arm of the Alcantara Group, Alsons Dev continues to build on this legacy, delivering innovative residential developments that support the region’s progress.

“For over 70 years, the Alcantara Group has been dedicated to uplifting communities in Mindanao,” said Alsons Dev Director Rosie A. Dominguez, underscoring the company’s dedication to excellence and innovation.

“Mahogany South embodies this legacy—providing homes that meet today’s needs while providing lasting value for generations to come,” she said.

The launch of Mahogany South underscores strong market confidence in Alsons Dev and strengthens its position as a trusted real estate developer in Davao.

It also reaffirms the company’s commitment to creating thoughtfully designed, nature-integrated communities that offer lasting value for homeowners.

Mahogany South features homes with a modern Asian aesthetic, surrounded by lush green parks and well-designed amenities.

Nestled in an idyllic environment, it offers future residents the stability and foundation needed to build a fulfilling life and a flourishing future, Nurtura Land & Home, Alsons Dev housing brand, said in a briefer. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)