All set for KCC Mall of Cotabato’s grand opening on April 2

Image from KCC Mall of Cotabato Facebook page

(MindaNews / 01 April) – The KCC Mall of Cotabato will finally open its doors to the public tomorrow, Wednesday, April 2, the company said.

It is the fourth branch of Mindanao-grown shopping mall chain KCC or Koronadal Commercial Corp., which originated in Koronadal City in 1947 as a textile retail store.

The blessing and inauguration program for KCC Mall of Cotabato’s grand opening was held Tuesday morning, April 1, attended by local government and business leaders there, among others.

KCC Mall of Cotabato holds its blessing and inauguration program on Tuesday, 1 April 2025. The mall’s grand opening is set on Wednesday, 2 April 2025. MindaNews photo courtesy of KARLOS XAVIER GUERRERO

Mohamad Omar Pasigan, chairperson of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI), hailed the operation of KCC Mall in Cotabato City, the seat of government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

He described KCC Mall of Cotabato’s operation as a welcome development that will help boost the local economy as well as generate a significant number of employment for the residents.

“It will have an encouraging effect to other investors,” he told MindaNews via Facebook Messenger.

Pasigan said that some warehouses of KCC Mall of Cotabato have been registered with the BBOI.

The KCC Mall of Cotabato is reportedly the biggest store of the KCC shopping chain in Mindanao, with a floor area of 180,000 square meters.

KCC also operates malls in the cities of Koronadal, General Santos and Zamboanga.

KCC Mall of Cotabato held its groundbreaking in 2018, during the term of then Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi.

Its store operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The other major existing malls in Cotabato City are Robinson’s, Alnor, South Seas and CityMall. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)