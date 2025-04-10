Aboitiz InfraCapital gears up for major facelift of Laguindingan Airport

(MindaNews / 10 April) — The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group is gearing up for the modernization of the Laguindingan International Airport (Laguindingan Airport) in Misamis Oriental as it officially takes over Mindanao’s second busiest airport within this month.

The Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC) has started coordinating the phased handover of facilities, buildings, and land at Laguindingan Airport from the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), it announced on Tuesday.

Cosette V. Canilao, AIC President and CEO, said the company is committed to delivering an efficient and well-managed transition process that paves the way for the modernization of Laguindingan Airport, which started operation in 2013.

“Our goal is to enhance the gateway’s infrastructure and services to meet the growing demands of travelers and businesses,” she said in a statement.

The phased handover aligns with AIC’s long-term vision to enhance and modernize Laguindingan Airport (the country’s sixth-busiest airport and Mindanao’s second-busiest after Davao City’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport), reinforcing its role as a vital gateway for Mindanao’s socio-economic and tourism growth and uplifting the lives of local residents in the process.

Rafael M. Aboitiz, AIC vice president for airports business, said they envision the Laguindingan Airport to become a world-class gateway that will drive economic progress and connectivity for Mindanao.

“This project is a key milestone in our goal of elevating Philippine aviation standards and delivering an exceptional Filipino brand of hospitality and service,” he added.

Laguindingan International Airport is the first successful airport public-private partnership project awarded via unsolicited bid under the Marcos administration.

In October 2024, a ₱12.75-billion concession agreement was signed by AIC, DoTr and CAAP for the Aboitiz company to undertake the development and modernization of Laguindingan Airport over a 30-year period after the official turnover on or before April 30, 2025.

At present, the main facilities operating at Laguindingan Airport include the 7,184-square meter passenger terminal building and the 350-square meter cargo terminal.

Other core facilities include the air traffic control building, car parks, aircraft rescue and firefighting building, administration building, maintenance building, and other utilities infrastructure such as the airport’s power supply system, water supply network, sewerage network, and storm water drain network.

The phased handover process from CAAP to AIC is designed to minimize disruptions while ensuring operational continuity. AIC is closely working with local stakeholders to facilitate the transition, implementing strategic planning and coordination measures to support future progress not just for Laguindingan, but also for surrounding areas and Misamis Oriental as a whole.

Laguindingan International Airport’s new and expanded passenger terminal building. Photo courtesy of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc.

AIC earlier announced various plans for Laguindingan Airport, including renovating and expanding the passenger terminal, installing modern equipment, and enhancing airside and landside facilities. These improvements aim to significantly enhance passenger experience, boost operational efficiency, and elevate safety and security standards at the airport.

Expansion plans will be undertaken in two phases, increasing Laguindingan Airport’s design capacity from the current 1.6 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 3.9 mppa for the first phase and up to 6.3 mppa for the second phase, depending on traffic demand.

AIC is known for operating the award-winning Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), which has set new benchmarks for airport operations in the Philippines and whose Terminal 2 holds a prestigious 4-star rating from globally renowned aviation consultancy Skytrax.

As a unit of the Aboitiz Group techglomerate, AIC is leveraging its expertise in infrastructure and technology to drive sustainable growth in the country’s aviation sector. (Bong S. Sarmiento. / MindaNews)