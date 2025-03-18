GenSan earns P327-M from business taxes, fees

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 18 March) – The city government here has collected some P327 million in business taxes and other fees from at least 12,000 new and existing businesses that renewed their permits and licenses during the annual processing period in January and February.

Christian Mark Abarquez, business permits and licensing division chief of the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), said that a total of 11,833 businesses renewed their permits and licenses while 393 new ventures have registered from January 2 to February 28.

“These figures underscore the continued confidence of investors and entrepreneurs in the city as a viable and prosperous business hub,” he said in his report to the city council during its regular session on Tuesday.

The city government initially scheduled the annual processing period for the renewal and registration of new businesses from January 2 to 20, but extended the deadline to February 28 with no surcharges or penalties in response to a request from the General Santos City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.

From January to December last year, CTO records showed that a total 13,309 businesses, mostly micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs, registered their operations in the city.

It comprised 11,778 existing and 1,531 new businesses.

“These numbers are more than just statistics, they represent the hardworking entrepreneurs, small business owners, and investors who continue to contribute to the economic growth and sustainability of our city,” Abarquez said.

The city is the undisputed “Tuna Capital of the Philippines,” the major exporter of canned and fresh tuna products in the country.

Zenaida Eturma, CTO head, said their total business tax assessment as of February 28 reached P484 million, increasing by P21 million from the P463 million assessment in the same period last year.

She said the total collection increased by P22 million, or from P304 million in 2024 to P327 million this year.

The official said that more businesses have used the local government’s online payment system, as she noted the 56 percent increase in collected amount and 65 percent hike in the number of transactions.

Some P21.4 million were collected through the 2,766 online transactions during the period, up from the P13.7 million collection and over 1,600 transactions last year. Payments were made via GCash, Paymaya and accredited banks.

Eturma said that the city posted the highest accomplishment this year among the users of the E-TRACS or Enhanced Tax Revenue Assessment and Collection System in the country.

E-TRACS is a free software available to local government units to computerize tax and revenue assessments and collection.

“We know that there are many challenges (with the system) but data shows that more of our clients are taking the chance to (experience the) comfort of online payment,” Eturma said.

Abarquez said they are continually working to improve the city government’s online payment system and further streamline the registration processes.

Among the initiatives in the pipeline is the automation of the application for working permit, he said.

“We will collaborate with (the city council) in exploring initiatives to further simplify procedure, integrate digital solution, and provide more accessible and transparent services to our constituents,” he added. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)