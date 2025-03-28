Filinvest Group renews adoption of 40-year-old Philippine eagle

Dagitab is being taken care of at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City. Photo courtesy of PEF



(MindaNews / 28 March) – The Gotianun family-led Filinvest Group has continued its adoption of Philippine eagle Dagitab, a rescued male raptor that has produced 10 offspring with his partner, officials said Friday.



FDC Utilities Inc. (FDCUI), the power arm of Filinvest group, renewed its adoption of 40-year-old Dagitab, one of the oldest and most prolific Philippine eagles under the care of the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).



Dagitab is cared for by the PEF at its Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City, and continues to be a significant presence at the breeding facility. Over the years, Dagitab was successfully paired with Elisa, producing 10 offspring—an extraordinary contribution to the survival of the critically endangered species. Recently, an attempt to pair him with Mayumi was made, but it was unsuccessful.



Juan Eugenio L. Roxas, president and chief executive officer of FDCUI, said the Filinvest Group’s continued adoption of Dagitab is part of the firm’s efforts to help preserve the environment and the country’s diverse ecosystem.



“By renewing our adoption of Philippine eagle Dagitab, we are not only ensuring the survival of this magnificent species but also advancing our sustainability commitments,” he said in a statement.



Through this adoption, FDCUI helps provide food, veterinary care, and enrichment activities to Dagitab. The renewal is effective until 2030. FDCUI started adopting Dagitab in 2019.



Dennis Salvador, PEF executive director, said that FDCUI’s partnership with the non-profit organization highlights the vital role of corporate support in protecting one of the world’s most endangered raptors.



“Support from companies like Filinvest ensures that we can continue providing the necessary care for rescued eagles and invest in long-term conservation strategies. Corporate partnerships play a crucial role in sustaining our work, from rehabilitating injured eagles to protecting and restoring their natural habitats,” he said.



“The challenges of eagle conservation require a multi-sectoral approach, and long-term commitments from private entities help bridge critical funding and resource gaps, enabling us to strengthen research, education, and forest protection efforts,” he added.



Since 2019, FDCUI has actively supported PEF’s conservation efforts through habitat restoration and public awareness campaigns.



The company also backs reforestation efforts in Bukidnon through the Kilag-udan Apo Datu Nanikunan Tribal Association Inc’s. or KADNTAI (formerly GADNAI) Reforestation and Carbon Sink Project, a 20-hectare restoration initiative in Mt. Tago, Manolo Fortich.



This project aids biodiversity recovery, indigenous land rights, and sustainable livelihoods by restoring native forests and implementing community-led conservation programs.

With deforestation and illegal hunting threatening the Philippine eagle, corporate partnerships are crucial for conservation, Salvador noted.



There are an estimated 400 Philippine eagle pairs left in the wild, PEF data showed. One of the rarest eagles in the world, the blue grey-eyed Philippine eagle, previously called the monkey-eating eagle, has a wingspan of seven feet and a height of three feet.



FDCUI’s continued involvement strengthens preservation programs while promoting environmental responsibility and inspiring other organizations to contribute to protecting the country’s national bird, he said.



FDCUI is the Filinvest Group’s holding company for its power generation projects. Its flagship power project is the FDC Misamis 405-megawatt baseload coal-fired thermal power plant in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental.



The company also develops renewable energy sources such as solar, hydro, and biomass power projects. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)