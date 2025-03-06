DOT-12 pushing to include GenSan as destination of cruise ships

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 6 March) — The Department of Tourism (DOT)-Region 12 is pushing for the inclusion of this city and nearby areas in the region in the tourism circuit and port stops for international cruise ships.

Hauling tuna at the General Santos City fish port. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Nelia Arina, DOT-12 regional director, said they are working with various stakeholders and have initiated meetings to set the necessary preparations, especially in terms of port infrastructure and itinerary for tourists.

She said attracting cruise calls will be a huge boost for the region’s tourism industry and could open up new growth opportunities.

In 2024, Arina said DOT recorded 109 cruise calls in at least 40 destinations in the country. An initial 97 cruise calls are listed for 2025.

She said they are expecting more expansions this year with the implementation starting in 2024 of the Cruise Visa Waiver Program, which allows passengers of cruise ships to stay in the country for up to 14 days without a visa.

“We don’t have [cruise calls] yet in Sox (Soccsksargen)…. We hope to really include Sox and there are initiatives along that line,” Arina said on Tuesday during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas hosted by the Philippine Information Agency-12.

The official said among the “good attractions” that could be included in the itinerary of cruise tourists is the city fish port complex in Barangay Tambler.

Tourists have raved seeing the hauling of huge tuna from fishing boats docking at the fishport during the Region 12 leg of the Philippine Experience Program last year, she said.

SOCCSKSARGEN Tourism Regional Director Nelia Arina. Photo from the PIA website

The other top tourist attractions in the region are the white sand beaches in Glan, Sarangani and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato. The region is also promoting various historical, cultural and natural destinations in South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato Province and Sarangani.

Aside from drawing cruise calls, Arina said their team is preparing “a good program for 2025” on the development of new dive spots in the region’s coastal areas.

She said the coastal towns of Kalamansig, Lebak and Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat have unexplored diving destinations.

Arina said the region can also capitalize on its proximity to the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East Asean Growth Area) in attracting visitors for medical tourism.

She said they are currently looking into local “healing sites” that could be included in the health and wellness destinations.

The official said they are not only focused on the development and promotion of tourist destinations but are making sure that their initiatives would bring in tangible economic impact and enable the empowerment of local communities.

In 2024, she said the region’s tourism industry was able to generate 620,000 direct and indirect tourism jobs.

“We don’t want to only promote destinations but we want to cascade programs that would help empower our communities, especially the [indigenous peoples] in Sox,” she said. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)