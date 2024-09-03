3-day Davao Agri Trade Expo to open on Sept. 19

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 Sept)—The Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) is set to hold the Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) 2024 from Sept. 19 to 21 at the SMX Convention Center here.

Speaking during “Wednesdays Media Forum at the Habi at Kape,” lawyer Paolo Claudio, event chairperson, said that the three-day expo, themed “Agriculture 4.0: Transforming Agribusiness in the Digital Age,” will showcase innovative technologies and practices aiming to reshape the future of agriculture in the Philippines.

Dubbed as the “biggest and longest-running agri trade event in Southern Mindanao,” the DATE 2024 will highlight precision and smart agriculture, big data analytics, blockchain technology, AI and machine learning, robotics and automation in farming, and climate-smart agriculture.

Claudio said that farmers and other agricultural stakeholders should take advantage of available technologies to develop the industry and increase production.

“We want to harness the power of technology to be efficient… We want the agriculture to be sexy again, so we also encourage the youth to go back to agriculture. Agriculture is getting sexier because there is no way other than people eating food. You need volume,” he said.

Claudio said that agriculture plays a vital role in the development of Davao Region as its continuous growth increases the local demand for agricultural commodities.

“As you all know, Davao Region is growing. Our agricultural needs are growing. These kinds of interests are growing,” he said, referring to the focus on the region’s agricultural industry.

He said that they expect around 10,000 visitors during the event, consisting of technical seminars, business matching sessions, conferences, and 78 booths for exhibitors.

Claudio said that participants for the expo include, among others, farmers, technology providers, researchers, policymakers, investors, exporters, and representatives of various foreign groups such as India, Germany, and Denmark.

During the expo, speakers from the regional offices of Department of Agriculture, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department of Tourism will provide the outlook and trends for Davao Region from the public sector perspective.

“These emerging technologies are positioned to revolutionize how agribusiness operates, making farming more efficient, sustainable, and resilient in the face of climate change and global challenges,” it said.

It added that the expo remains “dedicated to driving economic growth in the Davao Region and Mindanao by promoting sustainable and innovative agriculture practices.”

It said that it will also highlight Halal agriculture and Agri Eco-Tourism subsectora.

Discussions will include, among others, “Illuminating Production: The Role of Light in Modern Farming,” “Robotics and Farm Automation,” “Aerospace in Agriculture,” “Solar Automated Irrigation System,” and “Halal Opportunities.”

It will also feature “cutting-edge exhibits and a series of technical seminars on the latest agricultural technologies, with industry experts discussing key topics such as vertical farming, hydroponics, and agricultural livelihood opportunities, including shrimp production, tilapia farming, layer production, and composting.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)