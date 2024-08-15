Mindanao Trade Expo exhibitors target P12M sales

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 Aug)—Exhibitors hope to reach P12 million in revenues at the seven-day Mindanao Trade Expo (MTE) 2024 Kadayawan Festival here.

Among the products displayed at the Mindanao Trade Expo 2024 Kadayawan Festival. Photo from the Facebook page Mindanao Trade Expo

The MTE 2024, themed as “Empowering the future of MSMEs: Connecting, Cultivating, Commerce,” opened last August 11 at the Activity Center of the Abreeza Mall and will culminate on August 17.

At “Wednesdays Media Forum at the Habi at Kape,” Eunice Flores, trade and industry development specialist of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao, said that around 150 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from different regions of Mindanao are participating at the expo.

She said that MTE 2024 draws several visitors coming to Davao for the Kadayawan Festival, helping promote the products of the local startups.

Various products are being sold at the event, including arts and crafts, home décor and houseware, furniture and furnishing, fashion accessories and textiles, beauty and wellness, fresh and processed food, and tourist destinations.

“The MTE 2024 Kadayawan aims to promote our local products, especially products produced by MSMEs that are not yet available in supermarkets. This will be their platform to showcase their products,” Flores said.

The expo is being organized by the Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation Inc. (MTEFI) in collaboration with DTI, Department of Agriculture (DA), the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PhilExport), and Ayala Malls Abreeza.

According to a briefer released by DTI-Davao on Thursday, the event will serve as a platform to showcase the ingenuity of local artisans and the potential of the local products of Mindanao.

It also highlights the unique raw materials available in the Davao Region and the diverse livelihood of various communities.

“MTE 2024 highlights the crucial significance of MSMEs by facilitating greater market accessibility. It encourages innovation and product development as essential elements for fostering sustainable competitiveness, with the ultimate aim of ensuring long-term success for these enterprises,” it added.

The expo also aims to empower MSMEs, improve their sales, and reinforce digital transformation of the enterprises. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)