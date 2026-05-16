Celebrate Mindanao through books and conversations; come to the 3rd Mindanao Book Festival 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 May) – Want to know what books have been written about Mindanao and what books Mindanawons have written across the years?

Come to the 3rd Mindanao Book Festival on May 21 to 23, initiated by MindaNews as its run-up activity for its silver anniversary, in partnership with the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU).

The first Mindanao Book Festival was held in 2013 and the second in 2022, also in partnership with ADDU.

Tita Lacambra-Ayala graces the opening of the 1st Mindanao Book Festival on February 4, 2014 at the Ateneo de Davao University. MindaNews file photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

The 3rd Mindanao Book Festival is envisioned as a three-day event that celebrates Mindanao through books and public conversations on pressing and recurring issues in Mindanao.

Its theme, as in the first and second book festivals, is “Writing Mindanao, Righting Mindanao.”

Dr. Patricio “Jojo” Abinales, a Mindanawon from Ozamiz and Professor Emeritus at the University of Hawaii-Manoa, will deliver the keynote address on “Mindanao as Historical Center.”

The bookfest will feature, among others, an exhibit of Mindanao books (books about Mindanao and books written by Mindanawons) across the years, and a photo exhibit on Mindanao 2001 to 2026 by MindaNews photographers.

MindaNews, the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism, celebrates its 25th anniversary on May 25, 2026. This run-up activity aims to showcase its continuing role in journalism, public memory, and knowledge access.

The bookfest will also provide space for Mindanao-based independent publishers, including young publishers of zines, to discuss and showcase their products.

Aklat Alamid’s award-winning children’s book, “Dako nga Yahong sang Batchoy,” written by Jennie Arado of Koronadal City (R) and illustrated by Rayah Dizon-Maniago of General Santos City (L) was among the 59 books launched at the opening of the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival on 13 June 2022 in Davao City. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

There will be sessions on disinformation, climate crisis, history, and peace.

The bookfest will highlight the role of writers, publishers, journalists, researchers, artists, archivists, and readers in helping correct disinformation, preserving memory, surfacing underrepresented voices, and deepening public understanding of issues that matter to Mindanawons. It will provide a space for discussion on how Mindanao can be written about more truthfully, understood more deeply, and represented more responsibly.

New books

To Mine or not to mine: Tampakan’s Copper-Gold Deposit, a book written by MindaNews’ Bong Sarmiento and published by the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn), publisher of MindaNews, will be launched afternoon of May 21.



Fr. Reynaldo D. Raluto’s book, Integral Ecology Ministry: Doing Ecological Theology and Advocacy in Light of Laudato Si’, published by MinJourn late last year, will have its Davao City launch also on May 21.

The launching will be followed with a presentation on Mindanao books published from 2022 to 2026. In the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival in 2022, there was a collective launch of books published during the pandemic – from 2020 to June 2022 – the books presented on LCD screen with acknowledgment of the authors present.

Raluto, parish priest of Libona in Bukidnon, will talk about Integral Ecology Ministry, Mindanao dioceses and Laudato Si’ in a forum with Sarmiento, who will also talk about the Tampakan mining morning of May 22.



Also on May 22, there will be a showing of videos from the Reporting Climate training in Mati City last month, and community voices on climate featuring “Kerut” or kayos, the survival food during drought in Upi, Maguindanao, and “Siargao,” on the mangrove forest in Del Carmen, Siargao, Surigao del Norte.

There will also be trainings for a limited number of participants — fact-checking by MindaNews and local climate story hubs by fyt.

On May 23, the 9th anniversary of Day 1 of the Marawi Siege, there will be a showing in the morning of Marawi Siege videos and photos by MindaNews, and a special screening of Jean Claire Dy’s film, “A House in Pieces.”

Special screening of Jean Claire Dy’s film, “A House in Pieces,” on the 9th anniversary of the Marawi Siege morning of 23 May 2026 at the Ateneo de Davao University during the 3rd Mindanao Book Festival.

In the afternoon, representatives of regional parliamentary political parties in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will present their platforms in the forum, “Bangsamoro Beyond the Transition Period.”

In partnership with the Davao Historical Society, a special training on fact-checking for senior citizens will be held also on May 23. It will be conducted by Gen Z trainers who will also teach the senior citizens how to understand the language of their Gen Z grandchildren. Each participant will be assisted in the use of gadgets and apps.

May 21 is World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, May 22 is International Day for Biological Diversity and May 23 is the 9th anniversary of Day 1 of the Marawi Siege.

The bookfest’s other partners are the Davao Historical Society, Ateneo de Davao University Archives, University Community Engagement and Advocacy, ADDU Department of Anthropology, International Fact-Checking Network, Davao City Media-Citizen Council and fyt.

To register, please fill out this Google Form. For queries, you may email books@mindanews.com. (MindaNews)