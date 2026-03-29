Book rooted in lived struggles of Lumad communities in Mindanao is Best Book in Philosophy

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) — A philosophy book rooted in the lived struggles of Lumad communities in Mindanao draws attention towards the role of indigenous knowledge in shaping Filipino thought, following its recognition at the 43rd National Book Awards.

Towards a Mindanawon/Lumad Philosophy: The Filipino Philosophy of Bro. Karl Gaspar, CsSR by Jerry D. Imbong, won the Best Book in Philosophy at the 43rd National Book Awards — one of 10 Mindanawon works recognized this year.

In his acceptance speech, Imbong dedicated the award to “the Lumads of Mindanao na hanggang ngayon ay patuloy pa ring nakikibaka para sa kanilang lupa at para sa kanilang buhay (who until now continue to struggle for their land and for their lives),” as well as to Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar, whose decades-long work with indigenous communities shaped the book’s philosophical grounding.

He also acknowledged “Lumad school children na biktima ng harassment, intimidation, sa kanilang mga paaralan (victims of harassment, intimidation in their schools)” and community-led initiatives such as the SOS Bakwit Schools, whose experiences, he says, informed the writing of the book.

Jerry D. Imbong’s “Towards a Mindanawon/Lumad Philosophy: The Filipino Philosophy of Bro. Karl Gaspar, CsSR” won as Best Book in Philosophy at the 43rd National Book Awards. The book is one of four finalists.

Towards a Mindanawon/Lumad Philosophy examines the thought and work of Gaspar, drawing from his decades of engagement with Lumad communities in Mindanao. Through a study of his life, writings, and advocacy, the book articulates a philosophy grounded in what the abstract refers to as a “Mindanawon/indigenous” ethics, spirituality, and “struggle for land, life, and freedom,” while situating these within broader discussions of Filipino philosophy.

The award highlights the growing importance of scholarship rooted in Mindanao, especially work that brings indigenous perspectives into broader academic conversations. It traces a widening of the field, where place- and community-based knowledge becomes central to understanding social and ethical issues.

By foregrounding Lumad knowledge systems, the recognition gestures towards the expanding analytical vocabulary of philosophic inquiry in the Philippines, through concepts drawn from beyond the conventional boundaries of philosophy.

Jerry D. Imbong is a full-time faculty member at the Department of Philosophy and Social Sciences of the Visayas State University in Baybay City, Leyte. He completed his graduate studies in philosophy at De La Salle University, Manila, where his dissertation centered on Mindanawon/Lumad philosophy.

Jerry D. Imbong receives the Best Book in Philosophy for “Towards a Mindanawon/Lumad Philosophy: The Filipino Philosophy of Bro. Karl Gaspar, CsSR” at the 43rd National Book Awards. Screenshot from live-streamed NDBD awards rites

Aletheia Printing and Publishing House, which published Imbong’s book, is a Davao-based independent press established in 2015, focusing on philosophy, social sciences, spirituality, and literature, with a mission to support scholars and writers from outside the traditional publishing centers in Manila, and bring regional voices to broader audiences.

The 43rd National Book Awards honored two other Mindanao books during the ceremony held on March 14 at the Philippine Book Festival (PBF) in SM Megamall’s Megatrade Hall.

More Mindanawon Than We Admit (Vibal Foundation), edited by Jhoanna Lynn B. Cruz, was awarded Best Book in the Social Sciences while Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri’s The Road to Peace: Crafting the Bangsamoro Organic Law (self-published) won the Best Book on Professions.

The National Book Awards distinction highlights excellence in Philippine publishing, and this recognition reinforces the importance of Mindanawon voices and perspectives in expanding and reshaping the country’s literary and intellectual landscape. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)