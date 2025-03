Classmates of the late Lorenzo Mendoza de Vera at the Philippine Science High School Southern Mindanao campus (Batch 2013) gather in Casa Munda, Davao City at the launching of his book, “The Start of the New” on 04 March 2025. The book features the poems, short stories and essays of Enzo/Lorry/Lorrie, who passed on in February 2021. A graduate of BS Math at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, he would have turned 29 on March 4. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS