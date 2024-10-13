ALABEL, Sarangani (MindaNews / 13 October) — GenSan-based publisher Aklat Alamid announced on their Facebook page that “Gusto Maglupad ni Bangsi” (Bangsi wants to fly), written by Xaña Angel Eve Apolinar and illustrated by Dom Ochotorena, is included in this year’s The White Ravens, an annual catalogue published by the International Youth Library in Munich, Germany.

The White Ravens features brief annotations of 200 notable new children’s and young adult books from over 50 countries and in nearly 40 languages.

“Gusto Maglupad ni Bangsi” is the first Mindanawon and Binisaya children’s storybook to be included in this international catalogue.

Xaña Angel Eve Apolinar reads the story of “Gusto Maglupad ni Bangsi” to the children who participated in the book launch on January 27, 2023, at the Municipal Library in Maitum, Sarangani. (Photo by Martin Fernando E. Bernad Jr./Sarangani PIO)

The books featured in The White Ravens are selected by the library’s children’s literature experts based on their literary and pictorial quality, as well as the topics they address. The catalogue is presented each year at the Frankfurt Book Fair in October and the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in the spring.

“It’s an honor that I share not just with the other creators of the book but also with my hometown, Maitum. Bangsi exists because our small town – despite being the farthest municipality south of the Philippines – is abundant with stories that are worthy of being read and heard by the world,” she said.

“I hope that this will inspire other writers here to write, read, and support local literature,” said the 23-year-old Apolinar, who hails from Malalag in Maitum.

A member of the Sarangani, Apolinar expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her illustrator, publisher, and the readers of her storybook.

The storybook is a fictional tale exploring the origins of the bangsi, or flying fish, and its unique ability to glide over water. It also features a section on preparing marinated bangsi, a vital source of livelihood for Maitum residents.

“We are thrilled that one of Aklat Alamid’s books is in The White Ravens this year. Having the book listed in the catalogue can open doors for it to be translated into other languages and, in turn, read by more children,” said Aklat Alamid co-founder MJ Cagumbay Tumamac.

Aklat Alamid is an independent publishing house that aims to create books for Filipino kids in different Philippine languages. It collaborates with individuals, organizations and agencies, as well as other groups to conduct activities that help nurture the children’s literature in the regions. (Genory Vanz Alfasain / MindaNews)