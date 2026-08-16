Dula Kadayawan turns competition into a celebration of unity

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 August 2026) — Maria Flor Gubat has watched Dula Kadayawan (Kadayawan Games) for a decade now but she came not as a delegate but as a proud mother and spouse of delegates from the Klata community.

For Maria Flor, Saturday’s Dula Kadayawan makes them enjoy themselves while sharing traditions that are not often seen in the city.

Members of Davao City’s 11 ethnolinguistic communities gathered that day for the 12th Dula Kadayawan sa Dabaw, where traditional games are played to celebrate their cultures, build friendships, and strengthen unity despite their different identities.

Dula Kadayawan participants on Saturday, 15 August 2026. MindaNews photo by NORIELLE TONONG

The annual gathering brought together six Moro communities — Iranun, Kagan, Maguindanaon, Maranaw, Sama and Tausug — and five Lumad communities — Ata, Bagobo-Klata, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Matigsalug and Obu Manuvu.

“Dula Kadayawan is a lively and enjoyable event for the tribes. Here, you can witness games that you don’t usually see in the city because they are commonly played in the mountains,” she said.

She said she is happy because residents from the 11 ethnolinguistic communities came together to play and share their rich cultural traditions with others.

She recalled that the Klata had held the championship for six years before being overtaken by the Obu Manuvu. She hoped they could reclaim the title this year, but the competition did not take away from what she enjoyed most about the event —the opportunity to gather with the other communities.

The same sense of connection was seen among the Maguindanaon delegates, who participated in Kambaebae, one of the Moro games akin to “Maria went to town.”

Janna Kadalim said she was happy to represent the Maguindanaons because the event gave them a chance to show others who they are.

“I’m happy to represent our tribe in Dula Kadayawan because we get to show who we are as Maguindanaons,” she said.

Janna said she noticed that players from different ethnolinguistic groups come together not only during the games but also during prayer and moments when they help one another.

Her fellow delegate, Hasmen Adam, sees the gathering as a chance to show that Maguindanaon culture and traditions continue to exist.

“What I want to show as a Maguindanaon is that we still exist, and I want people here to see our culture, traditions, and food,” Hasmen said.

She also stressed the importance of recognizing the different Indigenous communities represented in the gathering, not only the Maguindanaon.

“It is important to prioritize Indigenous peoples, not only us Maguindanaons, but all the tribes and our different cultures.”

Hasmen described unity as “panagabangay,” or helping one another, saying that the spirit could also be seen through the hospitality shared among the different communities.

“As a Maguindanaon, unity for us is mao na ang panagabangay namo bilang isa ka tribu” (helping each other as a tribe), she said.

The gathering also gave 58-year-old Ata participant Oning “Nanay Oning” Salantay a chance to share her community’s culture with people outside their communities. Nanay Oning was among the Ata who performed the Bangkakaw, a traditional musical instrument of the Ata, during the opening of Dula Kadayawan, something she said made her grateful for the opportunity to come to Davao and take part in the celebration.

Nanay Oning said she was happy to see the different tribes gather for Kadayawan.

“I thank our Lord for allowing me to come here to Kadayawan. I am truly happy that we were able to come to (downtown) Davao for the celebration,” said Nanay Oning, who lives in Paquibato, at the outskirts of the city

She also noticed how the communities celebrated one another’s victories, making the gathering more than a competition.

“I truly saw and felt the tribes coming together as they celebrated each other’s victories,” she said.

The event also allowed her to share the Ata culture with visitors, whom she hoped would learn more about their traditions through the Bangkakaw and other cultural practices.

At the end of the games, the Bangsa Sama Tribe emerged as the overall champion, while Kagan finished as first runner-up. Obu-Manuvu, Meranaw and Iranun shared the second runner-up honors.

The results, however, were only one part of the gathering. The games gave the participants a chance to compete while remaining connected, allowing members of different communities to meet, interact and celebrate alongside one another.

As the games came to an end, Nanay Oning hoped that the experience would not end with the event itself, but is carried by the participants when they return to their respective communities.

“Among the 11 tribes, I hope we can bring home the joy and unity we experienced here in the city when we return to our respective communities,” she said. (Norielle Tonong / MindaNews)