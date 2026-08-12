Dabawenya teen wins Grand Champion at World Championship of Performing Arts

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 12 August 2026) — A failed audition in 2024 did not end 15-year-old Ivana Jane Juan’s dream. Two years later, she stood on the international stage in Las Vegas, Nevada not only as a competitor, but as a young Mindanawon carrying her region’s talent with her.

Dabawenya Ivana Jane Juan, 15, after being named Junior Grand Champion Variety Artist of the World 2026 at the 28th World Championship of Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 13–21, 2026. (Photo from Team Philippines – WCOPA Facebook page)

Ivana Jane Juan (“Vee” to family and friends), a young model and variety artist from Davao City, competed in the international competition, earning several distinctions in modeling and variety arts. Her victory puts the spotlight not only on a young Dabawenya but also on the growing aspirations of young Mindanawons seeking spaces to develop and showcase their talents in the arts.

Vee brought home an international title after emerging as the Junior Grand Champion Variety Artist of the World 2026 at the 28th World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) on July 13-21, 2026.

Aside from bagging the Grand Champion title in Variety Arts, she garnered the Performer of the World Star trophy, division champion plaque and a semi-finalist award in modeling category. But behind the collection of titles and medals was a journey that began years before she stepped onto the Las Vegas stage.

MindaNews was able to interview Vee and her mother Jessa on separate occasions via Google Meet a few days ago.

For Vee, the Las Vegas stage was both a competition and an opportunity to represent a place she believes has more talent than the world often gets to see.

Journey to the world stage

Vee’s entry into modeling began at age 10 (she’s now 15), when she asked her mother how she could participate in mall ramp shows after seeing other young models perform. Her childhood interest gradually developed into a serious pursuit.

She described the years since as a period of challenges that helped her develop greater confidence and deepen her commitment to the craft.

Jessa said Vee was initially shy around other people, but years of modeling helped her become more confident, determined and comfortable performing and answering questions in front of others.

In November 2024, she auditioned for WCOPA but did not make the Philippine delegation. Her mother recalled seeing her daughter’s disappointment after the unsuccessful audition. Instead of stopping there, Vee returned to audition in General Santos City for the 2026 competition. This time, she made the delegation that would represent the Philippines.

The second attempt also came with a different approach. During her earlier audition, Vee competed only in modeling. For 2026, she competed in an additional category, the Variety of Arts, rehearsing for both categories.

Ivana Jane Juan performs in the Variety of Arts category at the 28th World Championship of Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she won the Junior Grand Champion title. (Photo from Team Philippines – WCOPA Facebook page)

Vee and her parents had to prepare for physical demands, paperwork, travel arrangements and the financial requirements of joining an international competition. Her mother said the family worked with her on physical preparation for the competition. The process was demanding enough that there were moments when Jessa had to ask her daughter whether she wanted to continue.

Jessa said the family’s financial preparations for the competition were challenging, with Vee’s father, Myckel Juan, shouldering most of the expenses.

Getting to the Las Vegas stage proved to be a challenge in itself. After paying a substantial amount for Vee’s participation, the family still had to work through the remaining requirements, Jessa said, often without knowing what step to take next as they lacked direct guidance. Vee’s manager eventually helped them establish communication with WCOPA and navigate the process.

Their journey to the competition was delayed as well. Their flight was originally scheduled for July 11, but changes following a storm in Taiwan pushed their departure to July 14. While other Philippine delegates had already made their way to the United States, Vee and her mother were still in Manila, waiting for their flight to Las Vegas.

By then, the WCOPA program had already begun. The delay meant Juan and her mother missed the Parade of Nations and arrived after the opening of the competition. For a young performer preparing for an international competition, the delayed arrival added another layer of uncertainty.

However, Vee saw the setback as an opportunity to have additional time to train, prepare and improve her performances before the competition. She said participating in an international competition required her to learn how to adjust to an unfamiliar environment, manage herself physically and mentally while dealing with exhaustion, pressure and an intensive schedule of rehearsals and activities.

For Vee and her parents, simply reaching the grand final already felt like a victory. Then came the announcement of the Junior Grand Champion. When the Philippines was called, Vee and her parents shouted triumphantly.

She advanced to the semi-finals in modeling and became champion in Variety of Arts, the category that led her to the Junior Grand Champion title.

For the Juan family, the title represented the result of months of preparation and challenges. But for Vee, the achievement also became an affirmation of what young Mindanawon artists can bring to an international audience.

“I reminded myself why I started my journey and every challenge helped me grow,” she said. Despite the demands, Vee said her most meaningful takeaway from WCOPA was the experience of being there for the first time and meeting performers from different countries.

“Being surrounded by talented people from different countries inspired me to keep giving my best,” she said. “Every performance taught me about something new, not just about my craft, but also about myself.”

She was competing as a Filipino performer, but also carried with her identity as a Dabawenya and Mindanawon. She also sees such opportunities as a way of encouraging other young people from the region to pursue the arts.

Bringing Philippines to a global stage

For the young performer, representing the Philippines meant bringing with her the identity of Davao and Mindanao and showing an international audience what the region’s young artists can offer.

“Bringing Philippines, especially Mindanao, to the world stage means representing where I come from with pride and showing the world the talent, culture and potential that our region has to offer,” she said.

Vee said she wants people to see Mindanao not only through its challenges but also through the talent and determination of its people.

Her WCOPA participation, she added, was not only about winning medals or titles but also about carrying the hopes of her community and inspiring other young people from Mindanao to pursue their own aspirations.

Vee emphasizes that Mindanao has a place on the global stage. “My participation is a reflection of the incredible talent that comes from Mindanao,” she said.

“There are so many gifted individuals in our region who have the passion, dedication and potential. Mindanao has so much to offer to the world,” she stressed.

Her WCOPA victory has given her another international milestone but the significance of the achievement extends beyond the awards. It has placed the name of a young Dabawenya alongside performers from around the world and given her another platform to make a case for the talent she believes Mindanao has to offer.

“As someone from Davao City, I want people to see that Mindanao is home to hardworking, passionate and talented individuals who deserve to be recognized,” she said.

Vee’s achievement comes amid a broader need for young artists to have opportunities to develop their skills, gain exposure and participate in platforms where their work can be recognized.

“For me, competing internationally is not just about winning medals or titles. It is about carrying the hopes of my community and inspiring other young people from Mindanao to believe that they can also achieve their dreams,” she said. (Ivana A. Otoc / MindaNews)