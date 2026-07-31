Davao artist JAE LAURENT embraces a more confident sound in label debut song ‘LOWKEY’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 July 2026) — After building a following through introspective, genre-blending releases rooted in personal experiences, Davao City artist Jae Laurent is turning a new page in his musical journey with “LOWKEY,” his first single under Diorama FM.

JAE LAURENT, a recording artist from Davao City. Photo courtesy of Jae Laurent

Released on Wednesday, July 29, “LOWKEY” departs from the laid-back, reflective tone that characterized many of Laurent’s earlier songs, instead embracing a more confident and assertive sound. While the track marks a noticeable shift in style, Laurent said the change was intentional.

“My earlier music reflected where I was in life at the time, but with ‘LOWKEY,’ I wanted to introduce a more confident side of my artistry,” Laurent told MindaNews.

“That energy has always been part of me; it just felt like the right time to fully embrace it as I start this new chapter with Diorama FM,” he added.

The release follows Laurent’s recent signing with Diorama FM, where he is being mentored by Allan “Daddy A” Silonga — the creative force behind IV OF SPADES. The partnership marks a new stage for the South Bay, Davao City musician, who has already built a predebut discography that blends hip-hop, R&B, and other alternative influences.

Before joining the label, Laurent’s music often revolved around themes of love, vulnerability, and personal confidence, delivered through mellow production and in a mix of English, Filipino, and Cebuano. According to Laurent, those songs reflected the different stages of his life, with each release serving as a snapshot of where he was emotionally at the time.

Rather than abandoning that side of his songwriting, Laurent sees “LOWKEY” as revealing another aspect of his identity as an artist.

The new single trades Laurent’s signature subdued worldbuilding for emphatic, confident verses celebrating ambition, perseverance, and representing his hometown, with lines referencing Davao City and his aspirations as he begins his label-backed career.

Laurent told MindaNews in a separate interview, that authenticity has always remained central to his music-making process.

“At the end of the day, I write from personal experience,” he said. “If I’m writing about heartbreak, loneliness, falling in love, getting cheated on, or even just feeling confident and ‘swag,’ it’s because those are real emotions I’ve experienced or witnessed.”

As he enters a new chapter with Diorama FM, Laurent said “LOWKEY” is less a reinvention than an expansion of his artistry — introducing listeners to a confidence he says has always been there, now amplified by a larger stage. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)