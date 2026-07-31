‘Art for Everyone’ aims to help quake victims, cancer patients

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 July 2026) – Cultural preservation, aid for earthquake victims, and support for cancer patients are among the inspirations for local artists whose works are featured in the 2026 edition of “Art for Everyone” that runs until August 3 at SM Lanang Atrium.

Part of the proceeds from the exhibit will go to earthquake victims in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. Titled “Art for Everyone,” the exhibit started on July 23 and ends on August 3 at SM Lanang Atrium. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

“So that what our grandparents did will not be lost… and the younger people will also learn how to make malong,” Manie Bansil, referring to the traditional Moro shawl, said in an interview on Friday.

Manie, 45, has been weaving malong since 16 in Sultan Kudarat. She is now joined by her son, Moamar, and other relatives in keeping the tradition alive.

Each malong takes around a week to make, with designs intricately woven into it.

Their malongs were also on display during the 2025 Mindanao Art.

Moamar took to Facebook to thank Mayor Jason John Joyce of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, for being their first customer on Sunday.

Malong, a traditional Moro shawl, is featured in the “Art for Everyone” exhibit that started on July 23 and ends on August 3, at SM Lanang Atrium. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

A section of the exhibit was dedicated to victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the town.

The artworks were “made through the collaboration of bakwit children” affected by the devastating quake.

The pieces are for sale, alongside works by Mindanao sculptor Kublai Millan.

“No permission is all right too as they were made for cultural awareness and the healing joy of coloring,” Millan wrote on Facebook on Sunday, referring to the children’s artworks which he said were made several years ago but remain relevant today.

“Part of the proceeds will go to the recovery efforts of LGU Jose Abad Santos for the earthquake victims,” he wrote.

Paintings and handicrafts made by persons deprived of liberty from the Davao City Jail Female Dormitory were also showcased.

The “tribu dolls” and “baby eagle” were made by mothers and are dedicated to Mindanao’s diverse culture and the Philippine Eagle.

Aside from providing livelihood for mothers inside the dormitory, proceeds from the dolls will “rebuild their lives for their families and their children’s future.”

The eagle plushies were “created to bring comfort to children with cancer.”

“Every donated Baby Eagle is delivered monthly to young patients at the Southern Philippine Medical Center’s Children’s Cancer Institute,” the sign reads.

Millan described the paintings, made during their confinement, as a way “to let them fly back to their loved ones.”

“We let each paint a wing, the other wing is waiting for them outside,” he wrote.

The art exhibit opened on July 23 and will conclude on Monday at SM Lanang’s Atrium. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)