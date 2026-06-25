REVIEW | There Is No Escaping the Landscape: ‘Topografia’ and the Burden of Inheritance

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 June 2026) — “Memories can betray you,” a character remarks in Topografia (2022). The line becomes something of a thesis for a road film where memory, history, and storytelling prove equally unstable, and equally impossible to escape.

Daud and Marco look out toward the sea during their road trip across Mindanao in Topografia (2022). Screenshot from the film.

Last Monday, June 22, as part of the Duaw Davao festivities, filmmaker Gutierrez “Teng” Mangansakan II brought his Topografia to the Cinematheque Davao. Set against the backdrop of the Bangsamoro political transition, the film follows two former student activists — Daud, heir to a powerful political family, and Marco, a journalist quietly nursing dreams of becoming a filmmaker — set off on one final journey across Mindanao.

But the farther the two men travel, the less the road seems to promise escape. Instead, every kilometer brings them closer to the histories and inheritances they had hoped to leave behind.

I remember leaving the theater feeling strangely unsatisfied. The ending felt almost too abrupt, refusing the emotional closure one instinctively expects from a film built around a journey. But perhaps that incompleteness is precisely the point. Topografia resists resolution because history itself rarely offers one: neither the futures of Marco and Daud nor that of the Bangsamoro are fixed. The film ends pregnant with possibility, suspended inside history.

That refusal of neat conclusions extends to the film’s understanding of history. History in Topografia is never presented as a neat chronology. Instead, it is something spectral: a force that lingers, interrupts, quietly dictating the lives of those who inherit it.

Whether through the film’s documentary-style narration that introduces characters like a catalogue, or its grainy images of political processes that blur the line between fiction and documentary, the film repeatedly reminds us that memory is unstable, that “memories can betray you.”

If memory is unreliable, so too is history — not because it is false, but because it is always mediated through stories.

The political is personal

We often repeat the feminist maxim that “the personal is political.” Topografia seems interested in the reverse — that the political is deeply personal.

For Daud, politics is his family, his inheritance, his body, his future. His father’s legacy precedes him, shaping expectations long before he could articulate his own desires. At one point, Daud admits that he is “inheriting a very rotten system.”

Inheritance is rarely something one chooses: you don’t choose your father, you don’t choose your last name, you don’t choose the history you’re born into. History, the film suggests, chooses you.

Marco, meanwhile, occupies a different relationship with history. Where Daud’s future appears mapped out, Marco retains the possibility of reinvention. He struggles to write stories as a journalist while confessing his desire to become a filmmaker instead.

Marco’s conversations with his editor Stan gradually evolve into a meditation on storytelling itself: “There’s no truth in cinema,” Stan tells him. Marco counters that objective truth is elusive anyway, that every form of storytelling is already subjective.

And the film agrees.

This insight reverberates throughout Topografia’s own form. Its documentary aesthetics, on one level, lends authenticity to what we see, but also simultaneously exposes documentary itself as another narrative construction: characters are introduced by an omniscient narrator, political events are filtered through archival textures, memories interrupt chronology. The result is a film less interested in distinguishing fact from fiction, than in asking how stories come to shape what we accept as truth.

In that sense, Topografia is as much about storytelling as it is about politics.

Futile technologies

In the film’s opening scene, Daud explains that he commemorates every story of his life by tattooing it onto his skin, preserving memory through permanence. Marco wonders aloud why those stories are not simply written down instead. It is an exchange that begins casually but gradually reveals itself as central to one of the film’s main concerns.

Tattoos, storytelling, memory, cinema, documentary, photographs, journalism, filmmaking — these are all technologies of remembering. But every single one of those methods is imperfect: tattoos endure but remain private, stories change, images fade, memories betray.

Even one of the film’s most startling sequences — a moment in which Marco unexpectedly witnesses Daud in an intimate sexual encounter and photographs it — refuses narrative closure. The scene arrives almost without warning, its sound design swelling into something oppressive without overwhelming the performances. Yet the event remains unresolved by the film’s conclusion.

The photograph never fully becomes evidence. It remains suspended between image and meaning: another secret, another story. Marco snaps the photo, but the image never becomes knowledge; never becomes truth.

Like history, the event remains suspended. Everyone knows. Nobody knows. The audience carries it out of the theater.

Mindanao itself ultimately emerges as more than setting. It becomes an active presence — a landscape haunted by war, displacement, militarization, and political transition. Every destination carries the weight of histories that cannot simply be driven past. At times, the film recalls W. G. Sebald’s travel writing, where journeys through physical landscapes become journeys through memory, history, forgotten biographies, and accumulated loss. Space and time collapse into one another until movement no longer signifies escape.

Two roads diverged

By the end, the title begins to reveal its significance. Topography is the mapping of landscapes; the charting of terrain. But Topografia asks what happens when lives, too, are mapped long before they are lived. Daud’s future has already been charted by family legacy and political expectation. Marco alone appears capable of changing course. Their friendship, then, is less a meeting of opposites than an encounter between two different relationships to history: one constrained by inheritance, the other granted the privilege of reinvention.

Topografia ultimately leaves us with an unsettling proposition. While we often imagine history as something we study from a distance, safely contained within books, archives, documentaries, Topografia suggests that history is something that inhabits us. It determines the roads we can take, the stories we tell ourselves, the futures we imagine possible. Marco and Daud complete their journey, but their reckoning remains unfinished. Like the Bangsamoro itself, they remain suspended between memory and possibility, carrying histories they can neither fully escape nor entirely rewrite. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)