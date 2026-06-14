Regional queer cinema blooms with first Cebuano-language GL film

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 June) — As filmmakers outside Metro Manila continue seeking alternative exhibition spaces, a new Cebuano-language girls’ love (GL) feature-length film is set to reach audiences across the country this Pride Month.

A Quiet Bloom, directed by siblings Drae and Yamie Cerna and produced by Sean Red Fernan, is being promoted as the first Cebuano-language girls’ love feature film. According to the film’s official Facebook page, the film is scheduled for nationwide screenings from June 24 to 30, including in Davao City.

Girls’ love, or GL, is a genre centered on romantic relationships between women.

Bathed in warm pink and orange light, Iris (right) and Hyacinth (left) share a quiet moment watching the sunset. Screenshot from the trailer of A Quiet Bloom

The film follows Iris, a marketing professional who returns home to Cebu amid growing pressure from her family to settle down and marry. Seeking respite from these expectations, she finds refuge in a café run by Hyacinth, a woman struggling to keep her business afloat.

As Iris helps market the café and spends more time with its owner, the two gradually develop a romantic relationship. But their growing closeness is complicated by family expectations and differing views on visibility and acceptance, with the trailer hinting at tensions over whether their relationship should remain hidden or openly acknowledged.

For co-director and screenwriter Yamie Cerna, creating what is being billed as the first Cebuano-language GL film carries significance both as a filmmaker and as a member of the community represented on screen.

“It’s extremely gratifying to be part of something that represents such a meaningful step forward, all the more that it’s in our mother tongue,” Cerna told MindaNews.

“Parallels can be drawn between the Bisaya community and queer stories, particularly lesbian narratives, as both continue to seek greater visibility in mainstream media. With A Quiet Bloom, we were given the chance to uphold both,” she said.

While the film centers on a romantic relationship between two women, Cerna said its themes extend beyond romance itself.

“At its core, the film explores many of the same struggles found in coming-out stories — questions of identity, acceptance, family, faith, and the courage it takes to live authentically,” she continued.

“What sets A Quiet Bloom apart, I believe, is its willingness to examine these issues from multiple perspectives and with nuance.”

Rather than presenting a singular viewpoint, Cerna said the filmmakers sought to portray the complexities faced not only by queer individuals but also by the people around them.

“Ultimately, Iris and Hyacinth’s story is not just about romance — it’s about understanding, growth, and finding the courage to bloom despite the circumstances around you,” she said.

While LGBTQIA+ narratives have become increasingly visible in Philippine cinema in recent years, many remain centered on Filipino- and English-language productions based in Metro Manila. Regional-language queer films remain comparatively rare, particularly feature-length projects intended for nationwide release.

The use of Cebuano in A Quiet Bloom situates the story within the everyday realities of many Visayan and Mindanawon audiences, reflecting the multilingual nature of life in much of the southern Philippines, where conversations often move fluidly between Cebuano, Filipino, and English.

The film’s Davao screening also marks an opportunity to bring a Cebuano queer story to audiences in Mindanao.

“While A Quiet Bloom is rooted in Cebuano language and culture, the story it tells is ultimately universal,” Cerna shared.

“Bringing it to audiences in Davao allows us to share that experience with communities who intimately understand the Bisaya language and way of life, making the story feel even more personal and accessible,” she continued.

She added that the screenings also provide an opportunity to showcase Cebuano culture beyond the island itself.

“There’s something very special about telling a local story that resonates beyond its place of origin,” she said. “I’m grateful that the film has the chance to connect with viewers across different parts of the region.”

The film’s release also coincides with Pride Month celebrations across the country, exploring questions of identity, family expectations, belonging, and queer relationships through distinctly local perspectives.

For Cerna, the film’s success will ultimately be measured by the connections it creates with audiences.

“When I set out to write A Quiet Bloom, I wanted it to be a story that people could see themselves in,” she shared. “Representation and inclusivity were important to me, but above all, I wanted the film to provide a sense of solace — a reminder that no one is truly alone in what they feel.”

As someone who understands the challenges of being queer in a society where acceptance is not always guaranteed, Cerna said it was important to portray those experiences honestly without reducing queer lives solely to hardship.

“The film doesn’t shy away from the realities many LGBTQ+ individuals face, but I never wanted it to dwell solely on struggle. I wanted to leave room for tenderness, resilience, and hope,” she explained.

More than anything, she hopes queer viewers feel seen in the story, while audiences outside the community gain a deeper appreciation of experiences different from their own.

“If viewers leave the cinema feeling a little more understood, a little more compassionate, or a little more reassured than when they arrived, then I believe the film has achieved its purpose,” Cerna said. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)