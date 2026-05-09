Remembering Ang Kiukok: The Davao-born National Artist who painted rage into form

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) — Every March 1, Davao City celebrates Araw ng Dabaw with parades, concerts, pageants, and festivals that transform the city into a spectacle of color and movement. Yet amid the noise and celebration, few remember that one of the Philippines’ most influential modern artists — Ang Kiukok — was also born in Davao on the same day in 1931.

The Fishermen by National Artist Ang Kiukok depicts three angular figures hauling in a fishing net, their bodies distorted into sharp geometric forms characteristic of the artist’s expressive cubist style. The 1981 oil-on-canvas painting sold for P65.408 million at a León Gallery auction in 2017, then setting the record for the highest price paid for a Philippine artwork at a local auction. Photo courtesy of Leon Gallery

Born to a Chinese immigrant father and a Filipino mother, Ang Kiukok would grow into one of the country’s most recognizable modern painters; his paintings of distorted bodies, strained labor, hunger, and unrest remaining some of the starkest portraits of the anxieties and violence underlying modern Filipino life.

Though initially pursuing architecture, Kiukok eventually shifted towards painting, studying in Manila and training under prominent artists such as Diosdado Lorenzo and Vicente Manansala. His years at the University of Santo Tomas, along with his participation in student art competitions, helped shape the distinct visual language that would later define his career.

Deeply influenced by Cubism and Expressionism, Kiukok developed a style marked by fractured forms, angular lines, and emotionally charged figures. Rather than simply imitating western Cubism, however, he adapted its fragmented perspectives to depict Filipino realities: laborers, fisherfolk, workers, families, and solitary figures caught in tension and struggle.

His paintings often portrayed distorted human bodies and compressed spaces, using vivid reds, stark blacks, and heavy textures to evoke violence, grief, anger, and survival. Critics would later describe his work as a form of “distorted realism” or “expressive cubism,” one that transformed everyday Filipino life into something visceral and confrontational.

Over time, his paintings became some of the most recognizable images in modern Philippine art, earning him national and international acclaim. In 2001, he was named National Artist for Visual Arts, cementing his legacy as one of the country’s most influential painters.

Today, May 9, marks 21 years since Kiukok died of cancer in 2005, leaving behind a body of work that continues to shape and unsettle contemporary Philippine art.

Kiukok’s art flourished during periods of political and social unrest, particularly during Martial Law, when many of his works centered on themes of oppression, hunger, and alienation. Asked once why he painted in such fractured and often unsettling forms, Kiukok reportedly replied: “Look around you. So much anger, ugliness. And also madness.”

Bodies in tension: Reading Kiukok’s Fishermen

One of Ang Kiukok’s most recognizable works, Fishermen (1981), depicts two fishermen hauling a heavy fishing net beneath a blaring red-orange sky. Fish hang suspended within the web of intersecting lines, while the men’s bodies appear elongated, fractured, almost skeletal.

Rather than portraying the human body organically, Kiukok renders the fishermen through sharp angles and distorted limbs that twist the body unnaturally, compressing them into the same rigid geometry as the net they carry.

In this sense, the painting becomes a portrait of alienation — of bodies shaped, strained, and consumed by the demands of survival.

Kiukok’s use of expressive cubism and distortion reflects a recurring concern throughout his work: the tension between human dignity and the forces that reduce people into instruments of labor. The fishermen’s faces are obscured, their individuality erased beneath the overwhelming structure of the composition. What remains are simply bodies — bodies made to pull, to carry, to endure, to produce.

Here there is no visible horizon, no open sea. Instead, the red sky looms over the scene with an almost suffocating intensity, amplifying the exhaustion and strain embedded into the painting.

In many ways, Fishermen reflects the larger concerns that defined Kiukok’s art during periods of social and political unrest. His paintings repeatedly returned to workers, fisherfolk, hungry tables, distorted families, screaming figures — images shaped by poverty, violence, and the psychological pressures of everyday life.

More than two decades after his death, Kiukok’s paintings remain difficult to look away from. The anger, the ugliness, the madness he once painted into form, all remain painfully familiar. (Bea Gatmaytan/MindaNews)