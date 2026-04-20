Savores Food Festival 2026: rich culinary heritage, colors, music, excitement 

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 20 April) — Colors, music, and excitement filled the island of Sta. Cruz on Saturday as Zamboanga City showcased its rich culinary heritage through the Savores Food Festival 2026.

Residents of Sta Cruz Island joined the cooking and best table set-up competitions. Tables showcased mouthwatering cuisine from Zamboanga and neighboring provinces, which can also be found in the city, such as squid, the famous curacha, and oko-oko, a heritage dish of the Sama ethnolinguistic group made from rice stuffed inside the shell of a sea urchin.

A participant, Nurhida Atan explained how oko-oko is prepared. “Una linisin natin siya, tanggalin ang mga tinik. Tapos lagyan ng bigas sa loob, lagyan ng paminta at bawang tapos ilaga sa tubig” (We clean it first, remove the thorns. We stuff it with rice, sprinkle it with pepper, then cook in boiling water).

Savores Food Festival 2026. features Zamboanga City’s rich culinary heritage, including oko-oko (upper right). MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Carrying the theme “Connected by Taste: Filipino Food in the Flavors of ASEAN,” the activity is part of the city’s Verano (summer) Zamboanga Festival.

City Tourism Officer Sarita Sebastian said in an interview that the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) partnered with Zamboanga City this year, in recognition of its cultural diversity, traditions, and Indigenous Peoples communities.

Savores Food Festival 2026 at Sta. Cruz Island, Zamboanga City. MIndaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

“We have over 200 restaurants offering Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Mexican, Spanish, and several other cuisines, And we are lucky the culinary enthusiasts are so supportive of our programs. Zamboanga is ready for gastronomy tourism,” Sebastian said.

Aside from the culinary competitions, supporting events added to the festive atmosphere in the island. Twenty beach volleyball teams competed for the P10,000 cash prize.

Twenty beach volleyball teams competed for the P10,000 cash prize. MIndaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Professional divers from the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, and a private organization, joined the Scubasurero contest where the PCG-A divers won after collecting 310.5 kilograms of underwater waste, and went home with P20,000 cash prize. Prizes were also awarded to the winners of underwater photo and video contests.

A foreign tourist, Elvie Thomas, expressed his appreciation upon seeing the almost untouched beauty of Sta Cruz Island. “It is beautiful, very accessible. They have to keep it that way, I love it.”

Thomas said this is his first time to visit Zamboanga City and the famous pink sand of Sta Cruz Island. “I am impressed with the tourism potential of Zamboanga City. It will be very easy to bring foreigners here,” he said.

The Savores Food Festival 2026 also featured dances. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

The Sta Cruz Island celebration was followed by festivities on Sunday, April 19, at Onse Islas (11 islands). Out of the 11 islands, three have officially been opened by the LGU for tourists, but with strict regulations. Island residents who belong to the Sama Bangingi tribe were trained as tour guides, banca operators, caterers, and beach caretakers.

Residents also participated in another Savores en la Isla culinary competition as part of the continuing celebration of Filipino Food Month and the Verano Zamboanga Festival. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)