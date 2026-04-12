Patrons of the Arts Regionals brings Manila art market culture to Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) — Patrons of the Arts, a Manila-based art market, is in this city for the weekend (April 11 and 12) to provide a platform for regional independent artists, student creatives, and small businesses to showcase and sell their work.

Known for spotlighting young, independent creatives, the art market transformed the SMX Convention Center Davao in SM Lanang into a dense, colorful landscape of prints, stickers, handmade accessories, and original artworks, drawing steady crowds throughout the day.

An installation marks the entrance to the Davao leg of Patrons of the Arts, a Manila-based art market expanding to regional cities. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Originally established in Manila, Patrons of the Arts has built a large following as a space where artists can directly connect with audiences. Its expansion to Davao signals a growing demand for creative platforms outside the capital.

For student artists, the event offered both exposure and a first step into the creative industry.

Maria Ireen Babiera of PAMINTA, a group from the University of Mindanao’s Fine Arts program, said the market provides an opportunity to present their work to a wider audience.

“Opportunity po siya (It is an opportunity) for students to gain income as well as exposure and industry connections,” she said.

Crowds browse booths at Patrons of the Arts: Regionals in SM Lanang, where independent artists and small creative businesses showcased their work. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Building a creative community offline

Beyond selling, artists pointed to the importance of physical spaces where creators and audiences can interact directly — something often missing in online platforms.

“I think it gives a more traditional way of reaching others,” one participating artist said. “There’s a personal touch to it unlike sa (with) online spaces, kasi andiyan ‘yong artist, andiyan ‘yong work ng artist (because the artist is there, the work is there), it’s tangible,” she said. “There’s this connection with the customer.”

Art prints, stickers, and handmade crafts on display at PAMINTA, one of the booths, highlighting the range of styles and themes from participating artists. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Another participating artist, Julia Arreola of Sloth Corner, emphasized how such spaces help sustain both creativity and community.

“Spaces like this for artists [don’t] only promote themselves for their services and creations but it is also a way to connect with the community through their creativity, passion, and resilience in their own crafts — be it traditional or digital arts,” she said.

A live caricature commission from Doodle Caricature highlights the offline, interactive nature of the event. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

“Learning that people can relate and appreciate you through your artworks, it can truly move the artists to make more innovative ideas and fuel their passion for arts even further,” she continued. “This helps artists to unite with other creatives and strengthen the art community together through the art market.”

The event also created space for collaboration and community-building among artists who often only encounter each other online.

A different energy in Davao

For artists who have participated in markets across the country, the Davao leg offered a distinct experience.

Watercolor artist Arianna Cranz noted that while Manila art markets are often saturated, regional events bring a different kind of diversity.

Original illustrated stickers by Pandesaii highlight the growing presence of small creative businesses at the market. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

“It’s oversaturated in Manila,” she said. “‘Yong [art market] culture kasi in Metro Manila, parang (It’s like the culture in Metro Manila is) more on consumerism… More on [the] main trend.”

“I find this Davao event hosted by Patron of the Arts very unique,” she commented. “Andaming laman ang market na fresh sa mata, fresh ideas. Parang perfect mix siya ng culture ng Mindanao tsaka ‘yong pop culture… (There’s a lot of fresh ideas; it’s like a perfect mix of Mindanao culture with pop culture…)” she trailed off.

Independent artist Jannel of Jiyaneru manages her booth, engaging with visitors and showcasing original illustrations and prints. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

Attendees echoed this, describing the event as lively and welcoming, with approachable artists and a strong sense of community.

“It’s very lively and loud,” one goer laughed, “but also very welcoming: the sellers are welcoming, and the people who come and go are very passionate about the communities they’re part of. They also make the atmosphere lively with the friends they bring along to the event.”

Local brand Sidlak Creatives showcases prints and merchandise inspired by Dabawenyo and Filipino culture and everyday life. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

For first-time participants, the scale of the event was both nerve-wracking and encouraging.

“I didn’t expect that many people,” one artist said. “I was very nervous … a few hours before, I was super panicky about it. You know, as an artist, you always have to prepare for things. For me, since I’m a first timer [so] selling stuff is terrifying to me. [Whether] the output is good or well received, that’s always going to be in the back of my mind.”

After the initial wave of panic, however, she described feeling at ease. “You get swept up on the moment of ‘oh, there’s that thing that I like and this thing that I like!’ ‘They’re also selling that?’ It’s like a nice competition while acknowledging the skill level of other artists and their other work.”

Independently produced zines on display at the market, reflecting the diversity of participating creatives. MindaNews photo by BEA GATMAYTAN

As Manila-based art markets continue to expand into regional cities, events like Patrons of the Arts: Regionals highlight the growing presence of creative communities outside the capital.

In Davao, the turnout shows how local artists are building their own spaces, with audiences eager to support them, and how creative scenes are emerging, steadily defining themselves on its own terms.

As part of its “Regionals” series, Patrons of the Arts will continue its Mindanao leg with a stop in Cagayan de Oro from April 18 to 19. The platform is also set to return to Davao for a Halloween-themed art market on October 3 to 4, 2026, further cementing the city’s place in its growing network of regional creative communities. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)