AI is reshaping music production but is only as powerful — or as dangerous — as the hands that use it

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 April) — Local artists assert AI is reshaping music production, giving independent musicians faster access to tools for songwriting, production, and promotion while raising concerns about originality and fair compensation.

For many independent and local artists, AI is no longer a distant concept but a growing part of the creative process. From generating melodies and chord progressions to suggesting beats, riffs, and lyrical ideas, AI music tools are becoming more accessible and more influential in how artists develop their sounds.

CANVA photo

Mark Luigi M. Lazaro, a 32-year-old musician from Agdao with nearly two decades of experience in the music scene and roots from Bulacan and Siargao, sees AI as a creative tool, not a replacement for human artistry.

“Personally, naga gamit ko’g A.I tool… okay gyud kaayo siya and ako siya i-gather with my own ideas to make a new song. It makes your job and life easy jud.” (Personally, I use an AI tool… it’s really very good and I combine it with my own ideas to make a new song. It really makes your job and life easy)”, Lazaro shared.

He said AI helps speed up the process of songwriting by offering musical ideas that artists can blend with their own. Instead of spending hours browsing through songs, searching for rhymes, or looking for inspiration online, people can now use AI to generate material more quickly and turn it into something original.

Still, Lazaro warned that convenience also comes with risks.

“Ang downside kay ginasalig na sa ubang artists ug non-artists through AI music app para mag create ug mag re-create og mga music then sila maka ginansya from it through revenue…” (The downside is some artists and non-artists depend on AI music app to create and recreate music and they benefit from it through revenue…”), Lazaro added.

Mark Luigi Lazaro goes on live performance. Photo from the FB page of Mark Luigi M. Lazaro

But Lazaro noted that while AI has both pros and cons, its benefits can outweigh the drawbacks if it is used responsibly and regulated properly in the future. For him, being an artist still means being creative, exploratory, and deeply involved in one’s craft.

AI, he said, should be used as a guide for ideas, not as a shortcut to instant artistry.

A similar view comes from JL Laidan Ramilo, a 23-year-old music director and a melodic lead guitarist from Calinan who has spent a decade in the music scene.

Ramilo sees AI as a tool that can help musicians develop ideas faster and create prototypes across different genres.

For local artists, he said, the key is learning how to manage and use AI music tools properly. In his view, AI itself is not harmful—it depends on how people choose to use it.

“Akong vision man gud in terms sa pag gamit sa AI tools is para mas mapadali atong idea on creating music” (My vision when it comes to using AI tools is to make our idea in creating music easier), he said.

Musician JL Ramilo prepares and fine-tunes his pedal before busking along Davao City Coastal Road. Photo from the FB page of JL Laidan Ramilo

Although he has not yet used AI applications for making music, Ramilo said he is open to exploring them in the future for a better purpose: not to deceive the audience, but to add creativity and “spice” to the process of creating music.

Kaye Laizery L. Nicolas, a 24-year-old vocalist from Marilog with eight years of experience in the musical landscape here, also believes AI in music can be helpful but should never replace real artists as well.

Unlike others who already use AI tools in their creative process, Nicolas said she does not use AI in singing, songwriting, or playing instruments.

But she acknowledged how advanced AI has become in music today, saying it can now create songs, beats, and vocals that sound real.

“Pero medyo scary pud kay basin mawala ang pagka original sa music. Lahi ra jud gihapon nang gikan sa tinuod nga feelings. So okay siya as a tool, pero dili unta mupuli sa real artists ug balanse lang kumbaga. (But it is also a bit scary because the originality of music might disappear. It is still different when it comes from real feelings. So, it is okay as a tool, but it should not replace real artists and it should just be balanced)”, Nicolas said.

She also noted how classic songs are now being transformed into modern or soulful versions through AI, which she considers helpful, especially for beginners.

But for Nicolas,“mas importante gihapon ang tinuod nga feelings ug inyong own story sa music and that makes you unique (What’s more important is still your true feelings and your own story in the music, and that is what makes you unique).

She empowers her fellow local artists to continue embracing their own styles and to never be afraid of being who they are as singers, artists, and as women.

AI-Generated Illustration of Top 5 AI music generators of 2026, using Google Gemini, prompted by Jhino Bilbao

These perspectives reflect a broader reality in today’s music landscape. AI is opening doors for independent artists who may not have access to expensive studios, producers, or large creative teams.

It can help reduce production time, spark inspiration, and make music creation more accessible than ever before.

But alongside those opportunities are serious concerns about originality, ownership, and fair compensation.

Many artists worry that authentic human creativity may be overlooked, while copied or AI-generated versions gain more attention and profit online, as AI-generated songs become easier to produce and distribute.

The challenge is no longer simply whether to accept or reject AI for musicians. It is how to draw the line between assistance and dependence, between innovation and imitation.

One thing remains certain as AI continues to evolve: technology may change the tools in music, but it cannot replace the human emotions, experiences, and stories that give soul to a song.

In the end, for many local artists, AI is not a musician on its own. It is only as powerful—or as dangerous — as the hands that use it. (Jhino Bilbao/DOrSU Intern)