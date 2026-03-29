Plant-based heritage food takes center stage in Davao workshop and pop-up

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) — A culinary workshop and food pop-up, will take place on Monday, March 30 at the Green House Cinema here, with its daytime workshop already fully booked and an evening pop-up open to the public.

Organized by OneVeg and Gulay Nai! in partnership with MASIPAG Mindanao, “Utanon: V40 Culinary Workshop on Plant-based Heritage Food of Davao,” features a hands-on community cooking session from 1 to 5 p.m. showcasing local plant-based dishes, including Ginataang Aposow, Ubod sa Patikan, Sabaw na Dirif, Ensaladang Dahongay, Ginisang Likondol, and Suman Kasa.

According to Jay Yumul, the contact person for the organizers, the session is limited to 50 participants and is already at full capacity.

An open house and food pop-up will follow from 5 to 9 p.m., welcoming the public to sample plant-based dishes and learn more about local and indigenous food traditions.

The event will bring together a mix of writers, chefs, farmers, and cultural workers, including writer and editor Dr. Macario Tiu; Sr. Beverly Romualdo of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Concepcion; Anita Pandian of Kababaihang Nagtataglay ng Bihirang Lakas (KNBL); and Chef Laorence Castillo of Gulay Na!

The event aims to share knowledge on food traditions rooted in local and indigenous practices, while promoting more sustainable and community-based approaches to food.

Timed at the start of Holy Week, the event also draws attention to plant-based eating as both a religious practice and a contemporary response to questions of sustainable food systems.

The event is also supported by METSA Foundation Inc., The Green House Cinema, Kugi Slow Bar, Art Relief Mobile Kitchen Davao, and the Matina Community Pantry.

The Green House Cinema is located along Anda Street. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)