Historian urges students to go into history writing and research

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / February 22) – A Davao-based historian is encouraging the younger generation to engage in historical research and writing to foster a deeper appreciation of Davao City’s rich heritage.

“Do you love history? Do you have the time? Do you have the passion to start getting to the truth?” Antonio V. Figueroa, consultant of the Institute of Davao Studies (IDS), asked students at the forum on “Shared Spaces, Shared Stories: Japanese Communities in Pre-War Davao,” held Friday at the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School.

Figueroa said he remains open to guiding students interested in pursuing historical research.

“It’s not only about writing a book, it’s also about learning to appreciate history,” he said, emphasizing that tracing roots as far back as the fourth generation is “more of an awakening the interest to history,” Figueroa told MindaNews.

He said IDS’s main goal is to connect to the youth and to encourage them to pursue history.

Historian Antonio Figueroa of Davao City urges students to go into history writing and research. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Figueroa, however, also recognized the lack of financial support in their field, which may be among the reasons why students are not really engaged in historical exploration and writing.

“One, there is no funding… there are no publishers… When you go to the academic standard, very rigorous, hadlok ang musulod (they are discouraged) because of the academic standards,” he pointed out.

Figueroa said that he can be reached out through his Facebook account, “Today in Davao History.”

Figueroa noted that he, Macario Tiu and Heidi Gloria, now all seniors, are the only remaining writing historians in Davao.

IDS coordinator Rhys Lloyd Lacia said this is now a call for the younger generation to help writers of history be more interesting in their language, and to use the digital space to make it more accessible to everyone.

“Use social media to work these pieces of history to the tips of the screens of our phones to reach more audience,” he told the students. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)