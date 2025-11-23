Timog Literary Circle brings writing and legal education to Koronadal’s PDLs

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 23 November) – A writers’ group in South Cotabato recently visited the Koronadal City District Jail (KCDJ) for its PDL Sulat Project, to provide a “creative and empowering platform” for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to express their stories and aspirations through writing, and to share with them basic legal education as well.

The PDL Sulat Project of the Timog Literary Circle (TLC) was a one-day outreach event on October 24 that combined writing, legal education, and community care at the KCDJ which currently houses 478 PDLs, including 20 women, 16 senior citizens, and several individuals who entered detention as Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL).

Of the 478, 46 PDLs were chosen to participate in the activities.

Through the talks of local writers – TLC Adviser Jennie P. Arado and Sigaw Heneral chair Arth Murillo — 25 participants learned the fundamentals of writing personal essays and poems that captured themes of love, loss, and hope for change. At the end of the workshop, they submitted their essays and poems.

At least 40 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in Koronadal City District Jail participated in the PDL Sulat Project by the Timog Literary Circle and the legal lecture program of the Clinical Legal Education Program of the Notre Dame of Marbel University College of Law. Photo courtesy of TLC

Twenty one PDLs attended a legal education session facilitated by the Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP) and Student Council Officers of Notre Dame of Marbel University–College of Law, led by their Student Council President Joshua Baldeviesco.



The PDL Sulat Project is part of the SOX Zine Fest 2025. Every year since 2017 (except during the pandemic when it was held online), the provinces in the region take turns to host SOX Zine Fest, a literary event showcasing self-published zines of local writers.

Region 12, also known as Soccsksargen comprises South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.



It is South Cotabato’s turn to host, with Timog Literary Circle at its helm.

All poems and essays written by the PDLs will be compiled, edited, and published into a zine to be officially launched and sold on November 29, 2025 at Notre Dame of Marbel University during the SOX Zine Fest 2025. Proceeds of the sales will go back to the PDL writers.



“We wanted this year’s SOX Zine Fest to be memorable. We wanted to hear the voice of South Cotabateños and not just the usual writers we always read of. The Sulat PDL Project aims to lend a platform to PDLs whose stories, we believe, are worth sharing to the public but they may not always have the chance to be read,” said Arado.



The activity was coordinated by TLC chair Jessa Mae Magbanua, alongside advisers Arado and Ruben III Castañares, with support from members Laurehl Onyx Cabiles, Paul Randy Gumanao, Kelvin Jules Lorejo, Windel Samillano, and Hezel Ann Sulan.

The PDL Sulat Project was made possible through the support of Amber Notes, which provided notebooks, pens, and bond paper, and Tridax Zines, which donated zines by local writers in the region to inspire the participants. (MindaNews)