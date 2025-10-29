Shutter Stories: Zamboanga Hermosa Festival through the lens

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 29 Oct) — In this year’s Zamboanga Hermosa Photo Safari, held in conjunction with the annual Zamboanga Hermosa Festival during the month of October, a silhouette picture of two friends splashing water by the sea at sunset with the colorful vintas in the background won the grand prize.

This year’s theme for the photo contest: “Fiesta Hermosa: Celebracion de Fe y Esperanza” (Celebration of Faith and Hope).

Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso led the awarding ceremonies and opened the photo exhibit showcasing the 68 entries from 55 participants at the City Hall lobby on Tuesday, wherein he expressed his appreciation for the photographers’ work. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)

The winners:

1st Place: “Sunset Victory” by Ethel Jim Natividad

2nd Place: “Emotion in Motion” by Joshua Bughao

3rd Place: “Sails of Mindanao” by Marlon Gonzales

4th Place: “Sails of Heritage” by Aaron Troy Sali

5th Place: “Radiance of Hermosa” by Kristan Dennis Sta. Teresa

6th Place: “Photographer x Vinta” by Dranreb Las Piñas

7th Place: “Divina” by Karman Luna

8th Place: “Colores de Fe, Mahirada de Tradisyon” by Anilov Vince Gelizon

9th Place: “El Hombre del Mar y El Vinta” by Johndel Ralph D. Rivero