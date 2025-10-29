WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

Shutter Stories: Zamboanga Hermosa Festival through the lens

By  Frencie Carreon

|  October 29, 2025 - 10:05 pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 29 Oct) — In this year’s Zamboanga Hermosa Photo Safari, held in conjunction with the annual Zamboanga Hermosa Festival during the month of October, a silhouette picture of two friends splashing water by the sea at sunset with the colorful vintas in the background won the grand prize.

This year’s theme for the photo contest: “Fiesta Hermosa: Celebracion de Fe y Esperanza” (Celebration of Faith and Hope).

Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso led the awarding ceremonies and opened the photo exhibit showcasing the 68 entries from 55 participants at the City Hall lobby on Tuesday, wherein he expressed his appreciation for the photographers’ work. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)

The winners:

29zambo01
1st Place: “Sunset Victory” by Ethel Jim Natividad
29zambo02
2nd Place: “Emotion in Motion” by Joshua Bughao
29zambo03
3rd Place: “Sails of Mindanao” by Marlon Gonzales
29zambo04
4th Place: “Sails of Heritage” by Aaron Troy Sali
29zambo05
5th Place: “Radiance of Hermosa” by Kristan Dennis Sta. Teresa
29zambo06
6th Place: “Photographer x Vinta” by Dranreb Las Piñas
29zambo07
7th Place: “Divina” by Karman Luna
29zambo08
8th Place: “Colores de Fe, Mahirada de Tradisyon” by Anilov Vince Gelizon
29zambo09
9th Place: “El Hombre del Mar y El Vinta” by Johndel Ralph D. Rivero
29zambo10 1
10th Place: “Colores de Esperanza” by Mico Clyde Bodiongan

ADS SECTION
Related Posts