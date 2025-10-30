Cebuano-speaking ‘Bini’ members amazed at resilience of quake victims

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 Oct) — The “Bisaya” members of Bini, referred to as the “Nation’s Girl Group,” have high praises for victims of the earthquakes that hit the Davao Region earlier this month.

The eight members of Bini talk to the Davao Media. MindaNews photo by DANIEL JAMITO

“Bisan pa naapektuhan sa linog kay makakita gihapon ko nga naa sila’y smiles sa ilahang mga nawong” (Even if they’re affected by the earthquake, I still see smiles on their faces), said Aiah Arceta, who is from Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu, during a press conference with the Davao media for Penshoppe’s “Cozy Days Ahead” campaign launch on Oct. 26.

“First thing that I would say is my prayers sa inyoha kay dili siya lalim, dili siya sayon” (… my prayers for you because it’s not easy), she added.

Aiah said she was inspired by the quake victims’ mindset, “always choos[ing] positivity and be resilient.”

“If naa pud koy times nga down kaayo ko, mao na akong mahunahuna nga sila kay grabe kaayo og fighting spirit. Dapat ako sad” (During times when I’m down, I think about them because they have an unbeatable fighting spirit. I should have the same mindset), she said.

Aiah joined the relief mission of the 7th Air Reserve Center of the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command to Manay in Davao Oriental on Oct. 20, where they distributed 500 relief packs, 1,000 bottles of water, sakoline and blankets to quake-hit families. Manay is closest to the epicenter of the doublet earthquakes on Oct. 10, and one of the most badly hit.

The other Cebuano-speaking member of Bini, Colet Vergara, of Tagbilaran City in Bohol, recalled her personal experience during the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in her province in 2013, saying she knows how hard it is to rise to the occasion, especially when livelihoods are being affected.

However, she said, despite the hardships, optimism arises in the heart of the Filipinos, especially among the “Bisaya” people in times of catastrophes that they experience. (Many refer to Cebuano-speaking people as “Bisaya,” although the latter could refer to the people of the Visayas region with different languages.)

“Bisag galisod, ipaagi na lang og katawa nya magtinabangay na lang. Mao na akong number one nga ganahan sa mga Bisaya” (Despite the hardships, they just laugh it off, then they help each other. That’s the number one thing I like about the Bisaya), Colet said.

She added that she appreciated the spirit of unity among victims, citing a video she watched on social media about a sari-sari store owner, also a quake victim, who gave her merchandise to fellow victims.

Prior to the Penshoppe event, the girl group graced Davaoeños with a performance at a music festival held at the Crocodile Park here on Oct. 25 where they performed their hit songs. Other OPM artists like Maki, The Ridleys, and Six Part Invention also performed at the music fest. (Daniel Jamito / MindaNews)