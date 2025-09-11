Surigao celebrates culture and downpour of blessings in Bonok-Bonok Festival

Performers from the Carascians Performing Arts Guild of Caraga Regional Science High School, champions of both the street dancing competition and grand showdown under Festival of Festivals category, showcase their dance routine during the streetdancing competition on Tuesday, 09 September 2025. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 September) — In Surigaonon, bonok means heavy downpour, a familiar reality for this city, tested by strong typhoons such as Odette in 2021 and Nitang in 1984.

But in the Bonok-Bonok Maradjaw Karadjaw Festival, Surigao City’s annual thanksgiving celebration in honor of its patron saint, Señor San Nicolás de Tolentino, the term bonok takes on a different meaning — a downpour of blessings expressed through vibrant dances and music that fill the streets each year.

Performers from the Hiyas Kabataan Performing Arts of Surigao West Central Elementary School showcase their routine during the street dancing competition in Surigao City on Tuesday, 09 September 2025. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

Now on its 41st year since it began in 1984, following the devastation of Typhoon Nitang, the festival has continued to grow, drawing visitors from across and beyond the province.

As in past years, the festival centered on the street dancing competition and grand showdown, which took place on Tuesday, September 9.

Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao, in his message, said the festival has long been an expression of faith and unity for Surigaonons.

“We have held these activities in honor of our patron, Señor San Nicolás de Tolentino, enduring the tradition that has continuously united all Surigaonons from all walks of life,” he said.

Performers from Tribu Panagsal-aw Performing Guild of Barangay Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City, take part in the street dancing competition in Surigao City on Tuesday, 09 September 2025. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

Dumlao noted that the festival has transformed through the years, blending the traditional and the modern, and reminding the city of its journey.

“The performances we see today tell the story of our resilience, of how Surigaonons rise again after every trial, after every storm. Our annual festival is a living reminder of our gratitude, our faith, our strength to overcome hardship, always guided by our patron saint,” he added.

This year’s street dancing competition and grand showdown featured 11 contingents, bringing together performers not only from the city but also from other parts of Mindanao, including Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental, the municipality of Buenavista in Agusan del Norte, and Cagayan de Oro City.

The festival queen of the Hiyas Kabataan Performing Arts of Surigao West Central Elementary School performs while carrying an image of Señor San Nicolás de Tolentino during the street dancing competition on Tuesday, 09 September 2025. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

Dancers competed in two categories: the Bonok-Bonok–Based category and the Festivals of Festivals Free Interpretation category.

Tourism Undersecretary Ferdinand C. Jumapao, who delivered a message during the grand showdown, highlighted the importance of festivals not only as cultural traditions but also as drivers of tourism.



“Festivals like this show us who we are and where we’ve come from… But the festival is also powerful for tourism. It draws visitors from around the country and the world. It brings people into your streets, into your homes, and into your stores,” Jumapao said.

He added that while tourism brings opportunities, it must also come with responsibility.

“Be respectful, be mindful, and take care of our environment and heritage… Our goal is not just to grow numbers. Our goal is to build a kind of tourism that respects our culture, uplifts communities, and preserves the land. If we love our place, our city, we should take care of it,” he said.

The Carascians Performing Arts Guild of Caraga Regional Science High School clinched the grand prize in the Festivals of Festivals Free Interpretation category, taking home ₱1 million. Meanwhile, the Hiyas Kabataan Performing Arts of Surigao West Central Elementary School won the Bonok-Bonok–Based Category and received ₱500,000.

The Bonok-Bonok Maradjaw Karadjaw Festival 2025 is part of Surigao City’s month-long 55th Charter Day celebration. Activities will continue until September 27, culminating in the city’s Creative Festival. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)