Mindanao hip-hop collective ‘Morobeats’ turns music into protest at Luneta rally

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / September 24) — Rather than relying solely on placards or traditional chants, a Mindanao-based group used music to highlight corruption and systemic injustice during the “Baha sa Luneta: Aksyon Laban sa Korapsyon” rally on Sept. 21.

Screenshot from a video posted on the official Facebook page of Morobeats, showing DJ Medmessiah addressing the audience during the Baha sa Luneta rally on 21 September 2025. Image courtesy of Morobeats Facebook page.

The rally drew thousands of participants calling for government accountability and the recovery of stolen public funds.

Among them were members of Morobeats, an independent Filipino record label and publishing collective, who moved through the streets with a large speaker in tow, blasting their latest track, Anak Ka ng Pu!

In a Sept. 22 Facebook video posted by LOKAL, a page promoting local music, Morobeats can be seen walking alongside the crowd, shouting lines from the song as protesters cheered and recorded the performance. The video has since garnered 2.3 million views.

“Yaman sa taas, galing lahat sa ibaba! Yaman sa taas, galing lahat sa ibaba!” the group yelled. (“All the wealth at the top comes from those at the bottom!)

Released in September, Anak Ka ng Pu! is a pointed critique of corruption, inequality, and abuses of power. Its lyrics describe systemic injustices—from stolen public funds to widespread poverty, and call for accountability and action.

In an interview with Street TV Official published on Sept. 23, Mohammed Bansil, widely known as DJ Medmessiah, producer and DJ of Morobeats, said that the group has long used their music to address social issues.

“Lagi naman namin ginagawa ito, yung mga kanta namin tungkol naman talaga sa bayan. Nataon lang ngayon na mas bumagay, kasi nakapanahon,” Bansil told the independent media outlet. (“We’ve always done this; our songs are about the country. It just happens that now it fits the moment because it’s timely.”)

The group’s performance at Luneta resonated online as well, with fans praising Morobeats for turning hip-hop into a platform for social commentary.

In an interview with MindaNews, John Christian Perez, an avid listener from General Santos, said that the group’s music connects well with audiences because it tackles real social and political issues.

“From corruption to the struggles of marginalized communities, their music evokes strong emotions and speaks directly to the struggles of ordinary Filipinos,” Perez said.

He added that their other tracks, such as Teritoryo and Hunghang, address pressing concerns, including the struggles of fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea, violations of maritime rights, and government corruption, among others.

Perez also emphasized that these traits make Morobeats’ music a relatable form of protest that inspires reflection and solidarity among listeners.

Founded in 2014 by DJ Medmessiah, Morobeats is a collective that represents Zamboanga and the broader Mindanao region.

The group boasts a lineup of artists, including Miss A, Tha Wizard, Dizzy D of H20 Klann, Prophecee, Malik, Teemo, Naus, Fateeha, JMara, and more.

Known for songs that tackle social issues, the collective has also gained recognition in the Filipino hip-hop scene, with 90,195 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Through their music, Morobeats made art part of the protest at Luneta, joining the crowd in calling for accountability. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)