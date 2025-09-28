Hip-Hop as Protest: How Morobeats reflects Filipino realities in music

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / September 28) — Long before it echoed through the streets of Luneta, the song “Anak Ka ng Pu!” was already carrying the weight of years of frustration — and continuing a tradition of Filipino hip-hop as protest. For Morobeats, the Mindanao-based hip-hop collective behind the track, the song is both a cry of anger and a record of lived experience.



While their performance at Luneta on September 21 grabbed headlines, the story of the song began much earlier — in the communities, struggles, and personal losses that shaped it.



In a September 26 online interview with MindaNews, Mike Mallinger, Morobeats’ manager, described how corruption and environmental neglect inspired the anthem.



“The song was inspired by the ongoing corruption and the country’s flood control problem. Of all the social issues our country faces, the devastating impact of graft and corruption stands out for the insurmountable damage it has caused,” he said.



Hip-hop as a voice of protest



The anger captured in Anak Ka ng Pu! continues a long-standing tradition of hip-hop as a voice for the people.



“As a hip-hop collective, we can and should be more direct about what we want and how we feel. Hip-hop was born as a powerful voice for the people — a way for underserved communities to express their frustrations, question social injustices, and challenge authority,” the group told MindaNews.



Experts and local media alike recognize hip-hop’s power to amplify societal grievances — and for Morobeats, this isn’t theory but practice.

Behind the scenes of Anak Ka ng Pu! Morobeats films a scene for their music video outdoors, led by two members carrying a speaker and filming the group. Photo courtesy of Mike Mallinger of Morobeats.

Rolling Stone Philippines, the local edition of the iconic U.S.-based music and culture magazine, noted in a September 2025 article that hip-hop’s versatility, from grim to riotous storytelling, makes it an effective medium for artists to chronicle societal grievances alongside personal experiences.

In a 2023 study published in the Southeast Asian Media Studies Journal, Christine Joy A. Magpayo, a Southeast Asian music and activism researcher, noted that hip-hop communities in the Philippines often use rap to reflect lived experiences and challenge social norms.



According to her, rap can serve as “real life in lyrical form,” providing a platform to empower listeners and address systemic inequalities.



Reality in rhythm



Much of Morobeats’ conviction comes from their roots in Mindanao, where the realities of conflict, poverty, and institutional neglect are ever present.



“These issues aren’t abstract to us. They are visible in the infrastructure around us and in the livelihoods of people we know,” they said.



Anak Ka ng Pu! channels frustration over local corruption and failed infrastructure, while Teritoryo spotlights the struggles of Filipino fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea, where Chinese vessels have restricted access to traditional fishing grounds and damaged marine ecosystems.



Drawing on these real-life events, Morobeats seeks to address the challenges visible in everyday life and felt across regions by ordinary Filipinos.



“As we have seen throughout time and time again, we as Filipinos have had to make our voices heard. We are glad to know that our music provides that platform and that it has made the public more aware and more vocal about their stances,” they explained.



Speaking truth amid risks



Morobeats’ music doesn’t just reflect local struggles; it carries those stories into the national consciousness. But according to the group, in a country where dissent can be met with suspicion, raising one’s voice carries real risks.



For Morobeats, the challenge isn’t writing lyrics — it is making sure they are heard amid a climate that often distrusts outspoken artists.



“There are those who might not agree with our stances, and this can cause red-tagging. While we may not always have the most popular view, we still want to share our message. And with our music, our message can never be erased,” they said.



When asked what advice they would share with other artists who want to use their art for social or political change, the group said: “Don’t be afraid to speak the truth.”



Anak Ka ng Pu! is more than a song; it is a chronicle of frustrations felt by millions of Filipinos and a reminder that hip-hop, too, can endure as a form of protest. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)