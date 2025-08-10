GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 10 August) — Young filmmakers from across Region 12 took center stage on Friday as they showcased their passion for the environment through powerful short films during the Sinekalikasan: Youth Film-Making Festival at CityMall Cinema Koronadal.

Drawing over 110 participants, the filmfest, initiated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12, provided a unique platform for the region’s youth to creatively raise awareness and inspire action on pressing environmental challenges in their communities.

In a video message, DENR-12 Regional Executive Director Atty. Felix S. Alicer underscored the importance of giving youth a voice in environmental stewardship.

“Sinekalikasan is a platform where the youth can express their ideas and emotions about caring for nature,” he said.

Young filmmakers from Region 12 gather in Koronadal City on 08 August 2025 for the first Sinekalikasan: Youth Film-Making Festival at CityMall Cinema Koronadal. Photo courtesy of DENR-12 Soccsksargen

Alicer emphasized the need for collective action that includes the younger generation in environmental management efforts.

In her message, Assistant Regional Director for Management Services Maria Elvira V. Lumayag lauded the creativity and commitment of the participants.

“Beyond showcasing their filmmaking talents, this festival empowers the youth to inspire change within their communities. They are fortunate to be part of this historic first edition,” she pointed out.

The event gathered students, teachers, production teams, DENR employees, and media partners in a collaborative effort to strengthen youth-led environmental advocacy across Region 12.

Official posters of the films presented during DENR-12’s inaugural Sinekalikasan: Youth Film-Festival. The festival aims to highlight environmental stories through film. Photo courtesy of Kidapawan City National High School via official Facebook page

In an interview with MindaNews, Leander Tapia, videographer and editor from Kidapawan City National High School, emphasized the role of film to help address environmental problems in their community.

“Film isn’t just about showing problems — it’s about stirring hearts and pushing people to act, because our Earth needs us now more than ever. I want everyone to realize that change doesn’t happen somewhere else — it starts with us, with the small choices we make every day,” he said.

According to Tapia, being part of the festival was eye-opening for him, revealing how many young people are ready to fight for the planet.

The awarding ceremony recognized six outstanding entries. First place was awarded to “Hagit” from Kidapawan City National High School, followed by “Diwang Di-Pipi” of Libertad National High School in second place, and “Binhi” from Tulunan National High School in third.

All smiles from the delegation of Kidapawan City National High School. Their film “Hagit” won first at the DENR-12’s inaugural Sinekalikasan: Youth Film-Making Festival held in Koronadal City on August 8, 2025. Photo courtesy of Kidapawan City National High School FB page

Finalist awards went to “Luhang Luntian” (Sto. Niño National High School), “Sulyap ng Liwanag” (Buluan National High School), and “Ina” (New Society National High School).

As part of DENR-12’s continuing advocacy, the winning films will be featured on the agency’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel to reach a wider audience and encourage greater youth engagement in protecting the environment.

The Sinekalikasan festival represents a significant step in harnessing the power of storytelling to highlight environmental issues, spotlighting the vital role of Region 12’s youth in shaping a sustainable future. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)