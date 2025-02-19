Manobo elders sprinkle blood from a freshly slaughtered chicken over their agricultural implements to ensure good harvest in a ritual during the “Sunggod Teh Kamanga” festival in Quezon, Bukidnon on Monday (17 February 2025). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

QUEZON, Bukidnon(MindaNews / 19 February) – The Sunggod Teh Kamanga of the Manobo indigenous people (IP) here is much more than a ritual and a festival.

Held every year, the two-day festival on February 17 and 18 is a source of pride to the Manobos, one of the seven IP groups who live in the mountains bordering the provinces of Bukidnon and Davao.

Quezon Mayor Pablo Lorenzo III said that most Manobos, who comprise 10 percent of the town’s 109,624 population, earn a living by engaging in nomadic agriculture in the mountains around the municipality.

Lorenzo said every year, the Manobo would come down to showcase their cultural traditions such as “Bag-id ha Kagtubo” or building a fire, “Galing hu Bato hu Kamala” or corn grinding using a stone, “Kagpana” or the use of bone and arrow, and “Kag Bulawit” or shooting spears.

“They give their best showcase in this festival and it gives them pride to show their culture, “ Lorenzo said.

Last Monday, hundreds of Manobo school children danced barefoot in the streets of the town amid the scorching heat.

Some children came walking on bamboo stilts, locally known as “kadang-kadang,” towering over a crowd of Manobos mostly clad in blue and red clothes.

The distinct tribal beat of drums and bamboo instruments filled the air during the festivity.

Lyle Justin Egay, Quezon public affairs and information office chief, said at least 300 students from the town’s 48 elementary and 14 high schools participated in the merrymaking.

Egay said the Sunggod Teh Kamanga festival started in 2009 to highlight how the Manobos prepare to plant their crops.

He said the Manobo elders also sprinkle blood of sacrificed chickens as part of their ritual, to ask the gods for a good planting season.

“Everything in the festival is symbolic and have great meaning for the elders, who would take note on even where the sacrificed chickens would fell to the ground,” Egay said.

Lorenzo said the town has lend its support to the Manobos and the holding of the festival because all the dances and traditional games are “authentic.”

He said the festival provides more meaning for the Manobos wanting to have a space to show off their culture. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)