DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 September) – The admin of popular Facebook Page ‘Lami Wa’y Lami’ has always been anonymous, with an identity known only to a trusted few. And for the past years of its existence, the page has dished out honest, straightforward reviews anonymously.

To date, the page has at least 19,000 Likes and 32,000 followers.

Until recently though, Lami Wa’y Lami has been out of his shadowy limelight, with a move to Bonifacio Global City, leaving the work of giving honest and unpaid feedback on Davao City’s culinary landscape undone.

Not to diss paid vloggers, though, since we recognize honest work. But LWL’s brand of content is something closer to our comfort zones.

In an era dominated by influencers and vlogs, where every dining experience seems meticulously curated for social media, the presence of “Lami Wa’y Lami” in the Davao food scene left like a breath of fresh, unfiltered air.

The reviewer (who refuses to be called a food critic) has emerged as a voice for honest and constructive feedback—a rarity in today’s digital landscape. For the record, we disagree. He deserves the title.

LWL’s comments are not limited to how the food tastes. Anonymously, LWL tells things as they are: What’s the place like? Was the service good? Did the establishment meet his expectations? Would he come back for more?

MindaNews spoke to the elusive critic on the condition that we maintain his anonymity. “I didn’t like being recognized, to be honest. I wanted to keep my anonymity,” Lami Wa’y Lami confessed. And he remains so, sneakily dining in Davao City’s thousands of restaurants.

“There’s a certain freedom in being unknown, in just sharing your thoughts without the baggage of personal recognition.”

LWL once worked in media, in broadcast and broadsheet, specifically, where he regularly produced stories on his locales. This may or may not be a clue.

But there came a point that it all felt bland and not at all genuine, referring to articles about various things like food. “I wanted to create reviews that were honest, but also to remain anonymous,” LWL said, reflecting on the early days of the blog.

For a long time, avid followers and beyond got to receive the simple ratings from LWL. Lami Wa’y Lami roughly translates to “Does it taste good or not?” But then work got in the way.

“I was offered a position in the head office [of a corporation] in BGC, and it just didn’t make sense to continue writing reviews for Davao establishments when I was no longer there,” they explained. The analytics, or the data in the hood of every social media page, backed up this sentiment—most followers were still based in Davao, and making reviews of Manila spots seem out of place.

Earlier this year, something changed.

A thread on Reddit, an alternative social media channel, lamented the absence of Lami Wa’y Lami’s reviews, prompting the critic’s return. Or more accurately, coincided with a short vacation back in this hometown. “It was surprising to see that people were still with me, even after all these years. It was a testament to the loyalty of my audience,” LWL remarked.

The reemergence of Lami Wa’y Lami has been met with both nostalgia and enthusiasm, particularly because the reviewer’s approach has always been refreshingly candid. “There were negative comments when I first started—people weren’t used to that level of honesty. I was harsher then than I am today,” Lami Wa’y Lami admitted.

In a lot of instances, nervous business owners responded in the comments section of his reviews, either thanking him for the feedback, promising change, offering him free food or money in exchange for better service, or a combination thereof.

“But at the end of the day, it’s really how establishments take the feedback. If they take it constructively, it can help them improve.”

Growing up in a family steeped in culinary tradition, where almost everyone was involved in the food business in some capacity, Lami Wa’y Lami developed a keen eye (and palate) for detail.

“Dining is theater,” he mused. “It’s not just about the food—it’s about the entire experience, from how you’re greeted at the door to the cleanliness of the utensils. Everything plays a part.”

Three bests

We asked Lami Wa’y Lami for three recommendations, in no particular order, of the best food places in Davao City, and put him on the spot.

Number one

Tuna Republic, along Mamay Road. “It is still there. Tuna Republic. I feel like the brand promise is very strong. It’s obviously just tuna. The food is fresh. The service is quick. It’s well-cooked tuna. I appreciate that they stick to their core and deliver the food really well. They execute it really well.”

His favorite dish? “Even just the grilled belly is good. That says a lot about the place because that’s a very simple dish to prepare. It’s mostly because I appreciate the fact that they’re not trying to be something that they’re not. It’s a straightforward tuna.”

While there are restaurant owners who know who LWL is, Tuna Republic’s does not.

Number two

“Can I add Balik Bukid? Yes, I love that place. I love their waitstaff. Hopefully April May is still there because she’s my favorite waitress. She’s very nice. I like their food. I like their approach. I like that the brand identity is very strong. It’s very coherent. Even Balikbukid just says so much about what kind of place it is.”

For this one, we didn’t need to press further about the choice, since the brand spoke for itself.

LWL calls Balik Bukid underrated. “I feel like more tourists should visit.” And why shouldn’t they, since the restaurant not only offers farm-to-table food, but also trains their waitstaff to act as storytellers to diners if they ask? The wait doesn’t feel long, since visitors get to play board games like Scrabble and Snakes and Ladders before the food is served. This is our feedback, not LWL’s. But we’re sure he would say the same.

Number three

Harleys Boulevard. “I don’t know if it’s underrated but I still crave for it. Whenever I’m here I still order from Harleys via Grab. They moved to Juna Subdivision but I still order from them because it’s just so nostalgic for me. And the food is really good.”

LWL says Harley’s has the best if not only existing Sloppy Joe in Davao. During the interview we agreed on the scarcity of laksa, Zamboanga City-level satti, and other absent food here.

Despite the return to the digital stage, Lami Wa’y Lami remains committed to principles, particularly their stance against monetization.

“I’ve been monetized by Facebook, but I give the money away to public school children who can’t afford school supplies. I don’t want to be motivated by money—it sucks out all the fun,” LWL said, emphasizing that this blog is purely an outlet, and not a business venture.

It became evident that Lami Wa’y Lami’s emergence was not just about reviewing food—it was about filling a void in the market, offering something that many have missed: honest, reliable, and unvarnished opinions. And while they may no longer be based in Davao, the critic’s influence continues to resonate with readers who seek more than just an Instagrammable meal.

In the end, it’s not about fame or recognition for Lami Wa’y Lami. It’s about staying true to oneself and offering readers the kind of unpretentious, authentic content that is all too rare these days.

And for that, the city’s diners are grateful. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)